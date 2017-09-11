Ride into the future with UL-certified Swagtron T1 hoverboard, now $50 off

Hoverboards exploded in popularity in 2015 and instantly became some of the hottest items you could get your hands on – that is, before they became too hot and started actually exploding. Thankfully, these safety issues prompted the implementation of much tighter safety regulations, namely UL safety certification. If you’ve always wanted a hoverboard but the whole “bursting into flames” thing was a turnoff, then now’s a great time to score one of the best and most affordable UL-certified units on the market.

The top-rated Swagtron T1 is The Wirecutter’s favorite hoverboard, with its review team stating that it’s the best value of all of the safe UL-certified models available today and offers a ride that’s just as smooth as more expensive self-balancing scooters. It achieves this with an improved motor system and gear stabilizers that are a clear upgrade over earlier designs.

The 250-watt motor can get you moving at speeds of up to eight miles per hour and its battery can run for up to 12 miles on a single charge. Built-in LED headlights illuminate your path as you ride, while an optional learning mode governs your speed and increases the hoverboard’s automatic stabilization until you’re ready to channel your inner Marty McFly.

The Swagtron’s UL certification means that it successfully passed a number of rigorous trials, from drop and temperature testing to overcharge and short-circuit tests, to name only a handful. One notable safety feature is Swagtron’s proprietary SentryShield design which places the battery inside of a separate fire-proof housing. This puts the T1 miles ahead of the first-generation hoverboard models, where loose quality control and questionable build quality resulted in mechanical failures.

The Swagtron T1 normally goes for $350, but you can snag one for $300 from Amazon after a 14-percent discount shaves $50 off the price. The T1 is one of the most affordable UL-certified hoverboards on the market even at its retail price, so this is a great chance to score a deal one of the best (and safest) self-balancing scooters available today and ride into the future of pedestrian travel – this time without the spontaneous combustion.

