If you’ve been waiting all year to get the cinema experience at home, these 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals are the perfect opportunity to get the gigantic TV your living room deserves. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are on televisions, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best Cyber Monday TV deals before they dry up.

With supply chain logjams and inventory shortages, time is of the essence, so to help you get a head start, we’ve already sorted through the available TV deals and found some of the best deals for the home theater crowd. So if you’re ready to go big and start enjoying your shows, movies, sports, and games on a true big-screen television, read on to see the three best 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals online right now.

Today’s best 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals

Hisense 85-Inch H65 Series LED 4K Android TV — $1,100, was $1,850

Samsung 85-Inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,000, was $2,800

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,500

Hisense 85-Inch H65 Series LED 4K Android TV — $1,100, was $1,850

Why buy:

Fantastic value for a big-screen 4K smart TV

Android TV software has everything you need to stream right out of the box

Google Assistant allows for easy smart-home integration

Built-in Bluetooth and Google Chromecast let you connect wirelessly to other devices such as soundbars and smartphones

This TV makes the top of our list as Hisense is one of the best TV brands when it comes to sheer value. You’ll be hard pushed to find a better bargain for a big-screen unit this Cyber Monday than the Hisense H65 Series 4K Ultra HD TV, featuring everything you need to get streaming right out of the box. Android TV software works with all the popular streaming apps and services — Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, you name it — and the built-in Google Assistant allows you to seamlessly add this TV to your smart-home ecosystem if you want.

There’s an included voice remote for hands-free control of your new TV, allowing you to access content libraries, browse for shows to watch, open apps, and even control other Google Assistant-compatible devices all with simple vocal commands. You can even use Google Chromecast to cast content from your smartphone directly to your TV, while Bluetooth connectivity also lets you connect wirelessly to devices such as soundbars and smartphones. For less than $1,500, this is easily one of the best Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals up for grabs right now.

Samsung 85-Inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,000, was $2,800

Why buy:

Quantum-dot LED panel delivers a brighter, more vibrant picture than standard LED screens

Sleek and attractive modern design looks great on a stand or on the wall

120Hz refresh rate is a noticeable upgrade over 60Hz and delivers a smooth, lag-free picture

Compatibility with multiple voice assistants and smart-home ecosystems

Samsung is a brand you can trust when it comes to home theater equipment, cranking out some of the best TVs money can buy today. Just because Samsung TVs are among the best, doesn’t always mean they’re the dearest, though, and there are almost always some great Samsung TV deals on offer. Take, for example, this superb Q70A Series television, which is one of the hottest QLED TV deals available at the moment. With Samsung’s Tizen software, you’ve got easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms as well as compatibility with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants and smart-home ecosystems.

But what really makes this one of the best (if not the best) 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals is the screen. Forget a standard LED panel — the Samsung Q70A boasts a stunning quantum-dot LED panel. This QLED TV technology features small light-capturing particles across the entire display that amplify the backlighting to produce brighter, more vivid colors and deeper dynamic contrast than standard LED screens, making this TV a worthy upgrade for home theater enthusiasts. The 120Hz refresh rate is icing on the cake, delivering a smoother, more lag-free picture than typical 60Hz TVs — and also making this TV ideal for gaming on the latest next-gen consoles.

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,500

Why buy:

Excellent display quality and color accuracy

Google TV provides easy access to all popular streaming apps, services, and channels

Features Google Assistant voice control, but also works with Amazon Alexa

Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output is great for gaming

On the lookout for an 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deal on a next-gen 4K TV? What about one that’s great for gamers? Step up the Sony X85J Series 4K smart TV, which packs a plethora of great features that put it well ahead of other LED televisions. This TV has Google TV software for streaming all your favorite shows, Google Assistant for voice controls (with the included voice remote), and smart-home integration, and works with Amazon Alexa too.

Sony is a pioneer in the smart TV space, and it’s a brand you can trust when it comes to home theater. This TV doesn’t disappoint, with picture-enhancing technologies that make everything you watch look stunning. The gorgeous 4K Ultra HD panel features Motionflow XR and Triluminos Pro technologies for a smooth and color-accurate picture, and the TV’s 4K HDR X1 processor can upscale legacy HD media so you can enjoy all your old favorites on the big screen without the older non-4K content looking “stretched out” and blurry. Getting your game on? A dedicated Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output also allows for action-packed sessions on the latest games, free of stuttering, screen-tearing, and input lag. If you want a TV that’s great for gaming and streaming, this is the perfect 85-inch Cyber Monday TV deal for you.

Should you shop these 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals today or wait until tomorrow?

These deals aren’t likely to be around for long, so if you like the look of one, you should snap it up now! A recent Adobe Analytics report showed that out-of-stock alerts from online retailers are up by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic times! With demand soaring in the runup to the holidays, not to mention the global chip shortage and inevitable delivery delays before the holidays, that number is only going to go up. So if you find an 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deal you like the look of, jump on it and don’t miss out.

If you find a better 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deal tomorrow, you can always grab that deal and cancel this order. We’ve found a neat trick to ensure you get the best possible deal is to play retailers against each other. By using cancellation and return windows to your advantage, you can make certain you’re bagging the best deal. Most retailers are so busy at this time of year that they’re unlikely to process your order the same day, giving you ample time to cancel if you see a better offer! And if you do find it’s too late to cancel, you can always return the product for a refund. Either way, you’re nabbing yourself the best deal around.

