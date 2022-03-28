  1. Deals
Take home this HP gaming PC for only $550 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers, especially since there are all kinds of gaming deals that cater to every platform. For PC gamers, you should always be on the lookout for gaming PC deals to upgrade your machine whenever you have the budget. You don’t have to break the bank with every purchase, though, especially since there are offers like HP’s $100 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which brings its price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $650.

HP is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality PC with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. While the AMD vs. Intel debate rages on, this gaming PC showcases the capabilities of AMD’s processors as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 3, with the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, 8GB of RAM is enough if you don’t mind sacrificing graphics for more savings, as it already meets the minimum requirement of most of the popular PC games.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features an enhanced thermal solution that maintains a cool temperature and keeps it quiet even when running demanding games and apps. Additionally, the gaming PC saves space on your desk with its compact design, while also offering customizable LED lights that will let you play in style. As a gaming desktop, you’ll also have the option to eventually upgrade its components once its performance starts lagging behind.

If your gaming PC is already slowing down and can’t keep up with today’s video games, you shouldn’t miss this chance to upgrade to the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop without paying full price. HP is selling it for just $550, slashing $100 off its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you should hurry if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games on this machine. Secure your own HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

