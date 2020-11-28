It’s time to upgrade your TV. It also happens to be Black Friday. Lucky you! We’re seeing crazy Black Friday TV deals all day today, including this nice offer from Best Buy. They’re giving out TCL 32-inch LED TVs for $20 off. That brings the price down to only $130 with free shipping. Sounds like it’s time to get in the Black Friday holiday spirit.
This is a pretty modestly-sized TV, perfect if you need your Netflix fix while cooking in the kitchen or working out in the garage. The Class 3-Series from TCL has a 60Hz refresh rate, the most common refresh rate for TVs. It’ll certainly hold its own for movies and news, but it’s not ideal if you’re running a console on it. Its full array of LEDs makes it great for a cinema experience. Black sections will be really dark, allowing the brighter images to really pop. It’s got a full HD LED screen, meaning you can watch 1080 videos the way they’re meant to be seen. Since it’s a smart TV, you can stream those videos straight to it without a console or remote casting system. It’s equipped with Roku straight out of the box.
Roku is perfect for collecting all your streaming options onto one device — the TV itself. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you log in to your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and Disney+ accounts straight through the TV’s menu, then access any of them just with the remote. We’ve been seeing a lot of smart TVs on the Black Friday TV deals pages we’re curating, but this is one of the cheaper ones so far. It comes with a four-leg stand, but a mount for hanging it on your wall is fairly cheap.
More TCL TV deals available now
A smart TV for $130? Tough to beat. We’ll see if a different retailer can come close, but so far Best Buy Black Friday deals have been knocking it out of the park. We’re not sure if these deals are going to last throughout the weekend, or if this is a Black Friday-exclusive offer. We’ll keep you updated. Here are some more TV deals available right now that you can check out:
65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$478
50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$328
65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV$2,498
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$3,297
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)$1,800
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition$100
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
