  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You can currently buy a 32-inch smart TV for $130, because Black Friday

By

It’s time to upgrade your TV. It also happens to be Black Friday. Lucky you! We’re seeing crazy Black Friday TV deals all day today, including this nice offer from Best Buy. They’re giving out TCL 32-inch LED TVs for $20 off. That brings the price down to only $130 with free shipping. Sounds like it’s time to get in the Black Friday holiday spirit.

This is a pretty modestly-sized TV, perfect if you need your Netflix fix while cooking in the kitchen or working out in the garage. The Class 3-Series from TCL has a 60Hz refresh rate, the most common refresh rate for TVs. It’ll certainly hold its own for movies and news, but it’s not ideal if you’re running a console on it. Its full array of LEDs makes it great for a cinema experience. Black sections will be really dark, allowing the brighter images to really pop. It’s got a full HD LED screen, meaning you can watch 1080 videos the way they’re meant to be seen. Since it’s a smart TV, you can stream those videos straight to it without a console or remote casting system. It’s equipped with Roku straight out of the box.

Roku is perfect for collecting all your streaming options onto one device — the TV itself. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you log in to your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and Disney+ accounts straight through the TV’s menu, then access any of them just with the remote. We’ve been seeing a lot of smart TVs on the Black Friday TV deals pages we’re curating, but this is one of the cheaper ones so far. It comes with a four-leg stand, but a mount for hanging it on your wall is fairly cheap.

More TCL TV deals available now

A smart TV for $130? Tough to beat. We’ll see if a different retailer can come close, but so far Best Buy Black Friday deals have been knocking it out of the park. We’re not sure if these deals are going to last throughout the weekend, or if this is a Black Friday-exclusive offer. We’ll keep you updated. Here are some more TV deals available right now that you can check out:

UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $500
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
BEST TV
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$2,498 $3,000
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$3,297 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$1,800 $2,800
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

$100 $120
It's almost unheard of to find a Smart TV at $100. They usually come at a premium, but this option is perfect for anyone on a budget with a small room.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday TV deals for 2020

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Save $400 on this 82-inch Samsung 4K TV at Best Buy for Black Friday

Samsung 82-inch 4K Tizen smart TV

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is just $300 at Best Buy for Black Friday

LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

Cheap 75-inch 4K TV: LG UN6970 discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

August Smart Lock down to cheapest-ever price for Black Friday

amazon august smart lock spring deals pro connect 3rd gen technology 1500x1000

Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart for Black Friday

fitbit versa 2 premium news first look

Sonos Beam discounted by $100 at Best Buy for Black Friday

sonos one sl beam deals spring sale speaker review 4 1200x9999

Save $200 on the Roomba S9 robot vacuum at Amazon for Black Friday

iRobot Roomba S9

Best Black Friday PC deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

asus rog strix gaming pc deal newegg sale 2020 gl10dh

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 discounted by $360 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

AirPods Pro are $80 OFF at Amazon for Black Friday — but not for long

apple airpods pro discounted for prime day 2020 lowest price

Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

LG-Signature-OLED-8K-TV

Kindle Paperwhite gets a $50 price cut for Black Friday

Kindle Paperwhite