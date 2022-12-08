 Skip to main content
This 32-inch smart TV is a steal at just $118, but it’s selling fast

If you haven’t upgraded to a smart TV yet, or if you need another one around the house, Walmart’s TV deals is currently selling the 32-inch TCL 3-Series HD TV for a very affordable $118, after a $30 discount to its original price of $148. It’s an excellent budget option, but you need to hurry if you’re thinking about buying it because stocks are going quick with more than 1,000 units purchased over the past 24 hours. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you have to send in your order immediately.

Why you should buy the 32-inch TCL 3-Series HD TV

The TCL 3-Series HD TV may be on the opposite of the budget range compared to the best TVs in the market, but it shares at least one thing with them — it’s a smart TV, which connects to the internet to access streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, our TV buying guide explains. It does this through Roku, platform that offers a simple interface from where you can launch all your favorite services, as well as easily switch between input sources such as broadcast TV and video game consoles. If you install the Roku app on your smartphone, you’ll be able to use it for voice commands to search for content, and for private listening through your headphones so you won’t disturb others while you watch.

The 32-inch screen of the TCL 3-Series HD TV will likely fit into whatever space you have, but you can check out our guide on what size TV to buy if you want to make sure. The display offers HD resolution, not 4K quality, but for personal viewing, it’s more than enough to enjoy the details and colors of your favorite shows and movies. The TV itself looks sleek and stylish with its narrow bezels, so it will match the aesthetics of any room.

You can still purchase a smart TV or two even if you’re on a tight budget through offers like Walmart’s $30 discount for the 32-inch TCL 3-Series HD TV, which makes it even cheaper at $118 compared to its sticker price of $148. You’ll need to buy it now if you want to avail the bargain though, because it’s selling fast. If you do so immediately, you’ll enjoy the added bonus of getting the 32-inch TCL 3-Series HD TV delivered to your doorstep in time for the holidays.

