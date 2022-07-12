Today's Best 32-inch TV Prime Day Deal

Maybe one of the most anticipated types of Prime Day deals are the Prime Day TV deals, which are known for bringing some serious savings. This year, Amazon is not the only place where you can score some of the best TV deals. Walmart is doing everything it can keep up with Amazon, which is why the Walmart Prime Day deals are giving Amazon’s some stiff competition. This 32-inch TV Prime Day deal is one of the best we’ve seen so far, and we’re guessing that for $99, you’re going to want to scoop it up.

Yes, you read that right. Walmart is offering the TCL 32-inch Class 720p LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series for $99, its original price of $149. Have you ever seen a 32-inch TV Prime Day deal like this? We’re not sure that we have either. If you’re anything like us, you’re already imagining how great it would look in your kitchen. Or in your bedroom. Or in your office. For $99, it would look great just about anywhere.

Why you should buy the 32-inch TCL 3 Series TV

The TCL 32-inch 3 Series TV is equipped with Roku, which means that everything you could possibly want to watch can be easily accessed with your remote. At the touch of a button, you will have over 500,000 moves and TV episodes at your fingertips, as well as your cable box, gaming console, and just about any and every other device you can possibly imagine. Thanks to dual-band wireless, it could not be faster or easier to watch all of your favorite content. The 32-inch TCL Series 3 TV has high-definition 720p resolution, so your shows and movies will be crystal clear.

Three HDMI inputs mean that you can connect all of your devices to the TCL 3 Series TV, and the built-in tuner means that you can access free over-the-air HD channels. The remote that’s included for free is the same Roku remote that we’ve all come to know at love, the best part of which is that you can use voice search through the free Roku remote app to give you hands-free control. It works with both Alex and Google Assistant to deliver all of the content you want with easy verbal commands.

If you have been considering adding a TV or two (or even three) to your home, this 32-inch TV Prime Day deal is the answer. This is only one of the best Walmart TV deals happening in conjunction with Amazon Prime Day, but obviously it’s a really good one. Deals like this are the the reasons that people wait all year long for Prime Day to come around, so if you don’t scoop up a 32-inch TCL 3 Series TV now, you might have to wait a whole year to see a 32-inch TV Prime Day deal like this one come back around.

