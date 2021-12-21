  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV deal you’ll find today

Andrew Morrisey
By
TCL 50 Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV.

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home entertainment hub, it’s no secret Walmart TV deals are some of the best 4K TV deals out there. But Walmart is topping even itself, offering one of the best TCL TV deals you’ll find. The TCL 4-Series 50-inch 4K Roku TV is only $298 right now, a savings of more than $150 from its regular price of $450. This beast of a 4K TV delivers with free shipping, and isn’t likely to last long at this price. You’ll need to act quickly to claim yours.

The best Roku TVs bring all of your streaming content to one central place, and the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV does so with stunning picture quality, offering four times the resolution of Full HD televisions. High dynamic range technology delivers a bright picture and accurate colors, creating an immersive viewing experience, whether you are taking in the news, sports, or your favorite streaming series. With a screen size of 50-inches, this TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV makes a great display for any content; it’s large enough for immersion but not so large that it dominates the room.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is the Roku platform and its ease of use. A simple interface and intuitive navigation will have you easily scrolling through the seemingly endless content the Roku platform gives you access to. This includes access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming consoles, and other devices that can connect to the TV by either cable or over Wi-Fi. Voice control rounds out the top usability features, making whatever content you may be looking for just a few words away.

A great deal even at its regular price of $450, the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV is only $298, a massive savings of more than $150. It’s beautiful, immersive, and affordable, and it arrives at your doorstep via free shipping with this deal from Walmart. Click over now to grab one for your home theater.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon is having a surprise FLASH SALE on Fire HD tablets

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1, 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, latest model (2021 release)

Roomba robot vacuums are insanely cheap at Best Buy today

iRobot's Roomba J7 robot vacuum cleaning near a Christmas tree.

Best Mac Mini deals for December 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

xbox one gaming decline controller head

How to replace lost or broken AirPods, AirPods Pro, or their case

Man wearing AirPods.

How to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

Xbox One X

The best HDTV antennas for 2021

Philips Modern Loop Rabbit Ears.

9 ways to make video calls on your TV

Woman in front of a device screen in video conference for leisure

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card hits over 120 fps in Ashes of the Singularity

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

Hey, Bingo? Steve Ballmer nearly changed Cortana’s name in last act at Microsoft

cortana is dead hi im feat 123521532

Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Studio get MASSIVE price cuts at Best Buy

The front of the Surface Laptop Studio in Stage Mode.

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are under $100 with this Walmart deal

Sony WHCH710N Headphones on White Background