This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV deal you’ll find today

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home entertainment hub, it’s no secret Walmart TV deals are some of the best 4K TV deals out there. But Walmart is topping even itself, offering one of the best TCL TV deals you’ll find. The TCL 4-Series 50-inch 4K Roku TV is only $298 right now, a savings of more than $150 from its regular price of $450. This beast of a 4K TV delivers with free shipping, and isn’t likely to last long at this price. You’ll need to act quickly to claim yours.

The best Roku TVs bring all of your streaming content to one central place, and the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV does so with stunning picture quality, offering four times the resolution of Full HD televisions. High dynamic range technology delivers a bright picture and accurate colors, creating an immersive viewing experience, whether you are taking in the news, sports, or your favorite streaming series. With a screen size of 50-inches, this TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV makes a great display for any content; it’s large enough for immersion but not so large that it dominates the room.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is the Roku platform and its ease of use. A simple interface and intuitive navigation will have you easily scrolling through the seemingly endless content the Roku platform gives you access to. This includes access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming consoles, and other devices that can connect to the TV by either cable or over Wi-Fi. Voice control rounds out the top usability features, making whatever content you may be looking for just a few words away.

A great deal even at its regular price of $450, the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV is only $298, a massive savings of more than $150. It’s beautiful, immersive, and affordable, and it arrives at your doorstep via free shipping with this deal from Walmart. Click over now to grab one for your home theater.

