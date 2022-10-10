This week is a great opportunity to grab a bargain, as many electronics are on sale for the early Amazon Prime Day deals as part of the Prime Early Access Sale. Walmart is having its own discounts available this week for its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this incredibly cheap 55-inch 4K TV from TCL, which is a terrific option if you’re looking to upgrade to a new TV without spending the Earth. TCL is a value brand so its prices are competitive even without discounts, but this particular model is down from $335 to just $278 for the Rollback event, offering you a saving of over $50 and giving you an opportunity to pick up a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV

If you have a small to medium-sized room and you’re after a no-frills TV, then this TCL 4-Series is a great choice. It’s large enough that you can enjoy movies in an immersive way, but small enough to not overwhelm your room. It’s also got all the essential features you need, like smart features, 4K resolution, HDR, easy access to streaming services, a remote, and voice control.

At this price point you won’t find high-end display options like OLED or QLED, so this isn’t the best choice for someone looking for cutting-edge TV technology. But if your old TV set is looking a little worn, especially if it’s not 4K, then this is a great way to upgrade that is very affordable. If you haven’t experienced the difference between 1080p and 4K for yourself, it’s hard to describe just how big a jump it is in terms of viewing quality. For those looking for a quick and simple upgrade that will improve the experience of watching streaming content or video content, this is a great way to go.

Along with the 4K resolution, this TV features HDR for brighter and more accurate images, plus easy access to smart features like accessing streaming services thanks to the Roku software. The Roku app is a handy way to control your TV from your smartphone, but the TV also comes with a traditional remote if you’d rather use that. And there is support for voice search and control via the app to help you find the content you’re looking for faster.

For an affordable way to upgrade to a 4K television, you won’t find a better option than this deal at Walmart on a TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV for $278 — a $57 discount on its normal $335 price. But if you’re looking for a bigger or higher-end TV, check out more Prime Day TV deals going on right now.

