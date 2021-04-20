Even in these changed times, spring brings us the very best of sports, and there’s no better way to catch NBA action, spring training, or NHL playoffs — not to mention amazing new shows like Invincible — than with a brand-new screen, like those found in these 4K TV deals. One of the clearest, most affordable 4K TVs is the 43-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, and right now at Walmart it’s only $258. That’s a huge drop of $172 from its regular price of $430. That’s 40% off! We can’t believe how cheap this 4K TV is; get one before they’re gone.

Let’s talk size. The fact is, 43 inches can be the absolute perfect size for your average entertainment system, living room area, or apartment. And this screen is fantastic. It offers top-notch picture quality — 4K UHD performance with high dynamic range (HDR) technology — giving you the utmost clarity and detail. This means the brightest, clearest picture, as well as the subtlest shading and contours in darker scenes. Every detail is rendered just for you; there’s no reason to have a larger TV when you have this 43-inch screen from TCL.

And it’s built to work for you. Before we even go into the software, know that you can attach your video game consoles, or any of your favorite devices with four HDMI inputs. These includes 1 ARC for better audio syncing and better sound. And there’s 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as an ethernet port for the ultimate connectivity.

Once you’re online, searching and browsing through hundreds of thousands of TV shows and movies is easy, fast, and fun thanks to the Roku Smart TV Platform. Up there with Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, Roku can be simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. It also opens up a world of movies, YouTube, Amazon, and so much more. Roku’s interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages, and really makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible. There’s a handy remote, too.

Also, Roku has an app for your phone, so that you can type in search phrases and have them appear on the TV in front of your eyes. You can even search with your voice. And the app offers other features, too; it can turn your phone into your remote, and can turn your phone into your private listening device, just by attaching headphones. TV really doesn’t get much easier, or accessible.

Right now, the 43-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is heavily discounted at Walmart — it’s marked down by $172, or 40% off. You can snag this 4K TV and its amazing built-in Roku for only $258, down from its regular price of $430. This is an amazing deal, but it won’t last long — so don’t let it pass you by.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations