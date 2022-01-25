  1. Deals
Grab a 50-inch TV for under $300 with this limited time deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 50-inch TCL 4K TV with the Roku TV platform on the screen,

You no longer have to empty your savings account when buying a 4K TV, as you can take advantage of the discounts that retailers are offering with their 4K TV deals, including 50-inch TV deals. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended to go with TCL TV deals. The brand offers affordable but reliable products such as the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which you can purchase from Walmart for just $298 after a $152 discount to its original price of $450.

If you’ve gone through Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you find out that a 50-inch TV is perfect for your living room, then you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It comes with a 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for enhanced clarity and detail, and high dynamic range technology, which offers a much more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution, according to your 4K TV buying guide.

The best 4K TVs are also smart TVs, offering easy access to all the popular streaming services for a virtually unlimited library of content to watch. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV follows suit as it’s powered by the Roku TV platform, which comes with a simple home screen that you can personalize to show your favorite streaming shows, cable TV channels, and other connected devices such as gaming consoles. The TV can also recognize voice commands through the Roku app on your smartphone.

You won’t regret upgrading your home theater setup with the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s an even more attractive option because of Walmart’s $152 discount, which brings the TV’s price down to just $298 from its original price of $450. The offer will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re planning to buy it, you’d better hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

More 4K TV deals

It will be tough to find a better offer than Walmart’s lowered price for the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, but you’re more than welcome to try. To help you look for alternatives, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available from different retailers.

TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$750 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$3,400 $4,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

$428 $827
Grab a bargain with this very affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs in the 55-inch size. Enjoy HDR support and easy streaming with AirPlay2 and Chromecast built in. more
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$600 $680
Enjoy 4K content with bright colors and support for Dolby Vision HDR, with a fast processor for 4K upscaling and Vizio's SmartCast software. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,700 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy
