Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart today

With 4K TV deals, you’ll be able to afford your long-planned upgrade for your home theater setup as you can enjoy significant savings on 4K TVs of all sizes. There are a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, begin with Walmart TV deals. The retailer is a reliable source of top-notch discounts, such as this $152 price cut for the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, bringing it down to just $298 from its original price of $450.

If a 50-inch display is appropriate for your living room, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a great option. The 50-inch TV offers 4K UHD resolution and HDR technology for exceptional clarity and vivid colors that will let you better appreciate every single detail of all the content you watch, and its 4K upscaling feature will improve the quality of everything that’s on the screen. The 4K TV also provides an immersive viewing experience, as its bezels are very thin to minimize distractions.

Like the best 4K TVs, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with expanded features that are enabled by a smart TV platform. Powered by Roku TV, it promises easy access to all your favorite streaming services. You can jump to these apps directly from the customizable home screen, where you can also switch to your cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices without having to go through complicated menus. Through the Roku app, you can transform your smartphone into a remote that can recognize voice commands for a more convenient way of searching for content and controlling the 4K TV.

If you think it’s time to replace your home theater setup’s display, then you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You can purchase the 50-inch 4K TV at $152 off its original price of $450, making it even more affordable at just $298. It’s unclear how long stock will be available though, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, then you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

