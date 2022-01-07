No home theater setup is complete with a great 4K TV at its center. There are a plethora of great 4K TV deals out there, but Walmart TV deals are standing out today, particularly TCL TV deals. The TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is on sale for only $319 today at Walmart, which is a massive savings of $281 off its regular price of $600. If you’re looking for a high-quality 4K picture for your home theater, all of the content of your favorite streaming services at your fingertips, and monstrous savings with free shipping included, this deal is for you.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your home theater or start a new entertainment hub from scratch, this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is loaded with impressive features that will fit nicely into any arrangement. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, and HDR technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. This TCL 4K TV also features 4K upscaling, which brings your favorite HD content — whether movies, sports, or streaming content — to nearly the same level of quality as today’s modern 4K content.

All of the best Roku TVs have at least one thing in common: they make it easy and convenient to watch streaming content on a television. This TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is no different, as it allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through your favorite streaming services, as well as sports, news, and music. With easy voice control, you can find your favorite content using just your voice, and a simple, personalized home screen gives you easy access to thousands of streaming channels, cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices. This TCL 4K Roku Smart TV also features four HDMI inputs, which is enough to accommodate just about all anyone could need for a modern home entertainment system.

Only $319 at Walmart today, this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is a steal. You’ll save $281 — nearly 50% off its regular price of $600 — and you’ll save on shipping as well, as free delivery is included with your purchase. Click over to Walmart now and grab this deal while you can.

