Grab this 55-inch 4K TV deal and save $500 this weekend

Nina Derwin
By
The TCL 75-inch 6 Series TV.

Whether you’ve been considering upgrading your TV for a while or you’re just figuring out how to build a smart apartment, when you see a great deal, you have to jump on it. And we’ve seen some great 4K TV deals, but this one from Lenovo is one worth jumping on. This weekend, Lenovo is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for $700, saving you a whopping $500 or 41% off its original price of $1,200. Whatever your TV needs may be, this one is pretty hard to pass up.

The TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV makes streaming all of your favorite content easier than ever before. Thanks to its built-in Roku, you can browse through over 1,500 channels and personalize your home screen so all of the shows you watch most often are right up top. You can use the included Roku remote to navigate the menus, but even better is the fact that you can control this TCL TV using your smartphone or tablet through the free app.

With superior 4K HDR picture quality and mini-LED backlight display technology, this TV from Lenovo is one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen as of late. It features Contrast Control Zone technology, which means that it maximizes contrast for ideal viewing, and it has both a variable refresh rate and auto game mode that make the it perfect TV for gamers. Say goodbye to endless cable clutter thanks to integrated cable management, which not only makes your space look cleaner but makes setup a breeze. With four HDMI inputs, dual-band Wi-Fi, and an Ethernet port, the TCL 55-inch TV is ready for all of your sound systems, game systems, and just about any other device you may wish to connect to make the most out of your home theater setup.

Don’t miss the opportunity to save big this weekend at Lenovo. Though this TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K HDR Roku TV was originally $1,200, you can grab it right now for only $700, saving you $500 as well as a ton of setup time. Right out of this box, this TV is ready to entertain.

