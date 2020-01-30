If you’re looking for a 4K TV so you can watch the Big Game in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, then look no further. Walmart has knocked a massive $300 off the 55-inch TCL 4-Series, which sees it in the discount bin for just $300. Best of all, it’s a Roku TV. This means there’s no need to fumble around with cable subscriptions and set-top boxes ahead of Super Bowl 2020. Just use one of the host of supported streaming services to tune in right out of the box.

The endless selection of streaming services that come part and parcel with Roku OS, the software that earns a television the right to be branded a Roku TV, will continue to be of use long after Super Bowl 2020 draws to a close, with everything from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix on the list. So after a long, hard shift at the office you can come home, slump on the sofa, and fire up the latest must-see show without having to hook up a streaming stick.

It’s this software that sets the TCL 4-Series apart from the competition, offering access to an unrivaled selection of streaming services. The rest is all rather basic, and is about what you would expect to find on a modern 4K TV. There’s obviously a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen on the front, bolstered by HDR for extracting richer detail and more realistic contrast from the action on the screen to make you feel like you’re right there, watching it unfold live.

On the fence? Here’s what one customer had to say:

I absolutely love this TV. We initially bought the 36-inch for our bedroom and then two more for our son’s rooms. We decided to upgrade and purchased two in this size for the family room and master bedroom. I’ve never had a single problem with them and the picture quality is excellent. The settings are incredibly user friendly also. The sound quality is very good. This is a great buy and we will be buying three more for each of the kids rooms!

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other fantastic Super Bowl TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 55-inch Samsung NU6900 for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 70-inch LG UM6970PUA for $600, a 75-inch TCL 4-Series for $650, a 55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $700, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $900, and an enormous 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $2,000.

