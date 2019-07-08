Digital Trends
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

Josh Levenson
By
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart

You don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600. Don’t have that kind of money right now? You can split the cost over twelve months, with the cost coming out at around $33 per month after sales tax has been tacked on.

Now that we’ve established it’s affordable, let’s turn our attention to why the deal is worth taking advantage of. First, at 55-inches, the 4-Series is the ideal size for most living rooms. Second, third, and fourth: It has a crisp, clear 4K screen, can transform regular HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and it has Roku OS on board for all your streaming needs.

Not sold? Let’s dive deeper.

We here at Digital Trends are rather big fans of TCL’s 4K TVs, having named the TCL 6-Series the best budget 4K TV on the market right now. Why are we telling you about a television that’s of higher stature than the TCL 4-Series on offer? It’s simple — most of the tech responsible for the 6-Series’ success trickled down to the 4-Series.

Pair the stunning 55-inch 4K screen with multi-format HDR and an endless catalog of content through Roku OS and the 4-Series turns into a must-have affordable 4K TV that can access both HD and native 4K content through the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, while calling upon HDR to draw better contrast from the scene at hand.

That isn’t where the fun ends, either. Hook the 4-Series up to a Google Home and you’ll be able to sling all sorts of commands its way, taking the legwork out of tracking down your favorite content. Want to watch Stranger Things on Netflix? Just tell Assistant and it will find it. Need to ramp up the volume? Google Assistant can handle that, too.

We understand that the 4-Series won’t appeal to everyone, so we’ve come up with some fantastic alternatives. If you want something larger, we’d recommend going with the 65-inch TCL 5-Series, which is now on sale for $600 ($600 off). Need something smaller? This 50-inch Vizio D-Series has been reduced to $260 ($170 off).

Don’t like the sound of either of them? Your best bet is to hold out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. A number of budget 4K TVs have already gone under the hammer, with some being reduced by as much as 46%. As we approach the July 15 start date, however, we’re expecting to see bigger savings on higher-end televisions, including QLEDs and OLEDs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

We've sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV makes a solid midrange 4K TV at this price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nuheara IQbuds review
Deals

Amazon drops $99 off Nuheara IQbuds Wireless Earbuds ahead of Prime Day

Now is your best chance to grab your own pair because Amazon is dropping the price of the Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds from $299 down to $200. That's decent $99 off for a great set of earbuds.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
philips saeco xsmall vapore amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes nearly $200 off the Saeco Xsmall Vapore espresso machine

The Philips Saeco Xsmall Vapore is a versatile espresso machine that can grind coffee beans, brew espresso, and froth milk. It normally retails for $599, but Amazon has slashed $172 off the price, bringing it down to $427.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tp-link-kasa
Deals

Secure your home with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, now only $80 on Amazon

Whether you’re planning to build a video surveillance system in your home or looking to expand your existing setup, check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link. Normally $140, Amazon has cut its price to $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
eufy robovac 11c pet edition walmart deal
Deals

Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.
Posted By Erica Katherina
brother hl l5100dn monochrome laser printer amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day discount on Brother black and white office printer

There are a lot of high-speed printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother's HL-L5100DN. This monochrome printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia
Deals

Amazon cuts 23% off the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

If you are looking for discounts on the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, you are in luck. You can get this coffee machine in a silver finish from Amazon at $115.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops price mk access runway set ar
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Micheal Kors Access Runway Touchscreen by 35%

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch may just be the smartwatch that combines functions and style. This touchscreen set is usually listed at $425, but Amazon gives you the chance to get this at a 35% steal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Deals

Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week

Walmart offers Pre-Prime Day deals for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. Check Walmart's Google Week sale for more savings.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best printers hp officejet pro 6978
Deals

Best Buy hacks $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless All-In-One Printer

Perfect for your printing needs, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. Discounted from its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper