You don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600. Don’t have that kind of money right now? You can split the cost over twelve months, with the cost coming out at around $33 per month after sales tax has been tacked on.

Now that we’ve established it’s affordable, let’s turn our attention to why the deal is worth taking advantage of. First, at 55-inches, the 4-Series is the ideal size for most living rooms. Second, third, and fourth: It has a crisp, clear 4K screen, can transform regular HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and it has Roku OS on board for all your streaming needs.

Not sold? Let’s dive deeper.

We here at Digital Trends are rather big fans of TCL’s 4K TVs, having named the TCL 6-Series the best budget 4K TV on the market right now. Why are we telling you about a television that’s of higher stature than the TCL 4-Series on offer? It’s simple — most of the tech responsible for the 6-Series’ success trickled down to the 4-Series.

Pair the stunning 55-inch 4K screen with multi-format HDR and an endless catalog of content through Roku OS and the 4-Series turns into a must-have affordable 4K TV that can access both HD and native 4K content through the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, while calling upon HDR to draw better contrast from the scene at hand.

That isn’t where the fun ends, either. Hook the 4-Series up to a Google Home and you’ll be able to sling all sorts of commands its way, taking the legwork out of tracking down your favorite content. Want to watch Stranger Things on Netflix? Just tell Assistant and it will find it. Need to ramp up the volume? Google Assistant can handle that, too.

We understand that the 4-Series won’t appeal to everyone, so we’ve come up with some fantastic alternatives. If you want something larger, we’d recommend going with the 65-inch TCL 5-Series, which is now on sale for $600 ($600 off). Need something smaller? This 50-inch Vizio D-Series has been reduced to $260 ($170 off).

Don’t like the sound of either of them? Your best bet is to hold out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. A number of budget 4K TVs have already gone under the hammer, with some being reduced by as much as 46%. As we approach the July 15 start date, however, we’re expecting to see bigger savings on higher-end televisions, including QLEDs and OLEDs.

