Prime Day deals are far from exclusive to Amazon this year with the Walmart Prime Day deals better in some cases. That’s certainly the case with this TCL 55-inch 4K TV which is available for just $500 right now at Walmart as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. It’s a savings of $100 on the usual price and sure to be super tempting for anyone looking for a new 4K TV. Be quick though — stock is likely to be strictly limited and the Walmart Deals for Days sale ends at the end of June 23 so you haven’t got long left to snag the offer.

While this particular TCL 55-inch 4K TV doesn’t feature in our look at the best 4K TVs, other TCL screens do as we’re huge fans of TCL. Considered to be an up-and-comer in our look at the best TV brands, the company has taken the entry-level experience and elevated it. Reliable and reliably great value for the money even at full price, this TCL 55-inch 4K TV offers everything you could need alongside its sizeable 4K screen including three HDMI connections for hooking up all your important accessories such as games consoles, along with smart TV functionality.

The smart TV functionality is courtesy of the TV’s Android OS so it’s really simple to use. Thanks to that, it has Google Assistant built-in so you can easily speak to your TV and search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps. You can also receive entertainment recommendations, control your smart home technology, ask questions, and check out all your Google apps such as Google Photos and your calendar.

With support for pretty much every streaming app going, you can also access hundreds of thousands of movies and shows, along with check out live sport and news, as well as stream music too. Chromecast is built in too, so you can easily cast content from your smartphone as well.

Simply put, the 55-inch TCL 4K TV is quite an impressive piece of media-based technology as it easily forms the center of your home entertainment experience. For cord-cutters in particular, they’ll love how flexible it is but the three HDMI connections mean you can always hook other devices up too.

Ordinarily priced at $600, you can buy the TCL 55-inch 4K TV for just $500 right now as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. It’s the ideal way to upgrade your living room setup for less or expand your options when in the bedroom or kitchen.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals

If you can't decide on the TCL 55-inch 4K TV or you simply want to check out what else is out there, take a look at our Prime Day 4K TV deals. We've got plenty of offers lined up covering all sorts of budgets as well as screen size requirements.

