  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is for Prime Day

By

Prime Day deals are far from exclusive to Amazon this year with the Walmart Prime Day deals better in some cases. That’s certainly the case with this TCL 55-inch 4K TV which is available for just $500 right now at Walmart as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. It’s a savings of $100 on the usual price and sure to be super tempting for anyone looking for a new 4K TV. Be quick though — stock is likely to be strictly limited and the Walmart Deals for Days sale ends at the end of June 23 so you haven’t got long left to snag the offer.

While this particular TCL 55-inch 4K TV doesn’t feature in our look at the best 4K TVs, other TCL screens do as we’re huge fans of TCL. Considered to be an up-and-comer in our look at the best TV brands, the company has taken the entry-level experience and elevated it. Reliable and reliably great value for the money even at full price, this TCL 55-inch 4K TV offers everything you could need alongside its sizeable 4K screen including three HDMI connections for hooking up all your important accessories such as games consoles, along with smart TV functionality.

The smart TV functionality is courtesy of the TV’s Android OS so it’s really simple to use. Thanks to that, it has Google Assistant built-in so you can easily speak to your TV and search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps. You can also receive entertainment recommendations, control your smart home technology, ask questions, and check out all your Google apps such as Google Photos and your calendar.

With support for pretty much every streaming app going, you can also access hundreds of thousands of movies and shows, along with check out live sport and news, as well as stream music too. Chromecast is built in too, so you can easily cast content from your smartphone as well.

Simply put, the 55-inch TCL 4K TV is quite an impressive piece of media-based technology as it easily forms the center of your home entertainment experience. For cord-cutters in particular, they’ll love how flexible it is but the three HDMI connections mean you can always hook other devices up too.

Ordinarily priced at $600, you can buy the TCL 55-inch 4K TV for just $500 right now as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. It’s the ideal way to upgrade your living room setup for less or expand your options when in the bedroom or kitchen.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals

If you can’t decide on the TCL 55-inch 4K TV or you simply want to check out what else is out there, take a look at our Prime Day 4K TV deals. We’ve got plenty of offers lined up covering all sorts of budgets as well as screen size requirements. There’s sure to be something here to tempt you into a purchase while the sale season is still going.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$417 $650
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals for 2021

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5