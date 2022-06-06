Need a new TV? This 55-inch QLED TV is $428 at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup, especially if you can get a significant discount through retailers’ TV deals. There are a lot of brands and models to choose from, so it’s going to be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s a tip — be on the lookout for TCL TV deals, as it’s one of the top names in providing immense value for your money. One of the offers that you might want to pounce on now is Walmart’s $272 discount for the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to a very affordable $428 from its original price of $700.

The TCL-5 Series 4K TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, which combine for lifelike pictures that look like you’re watching through a window. To give you more content to consume, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform, providing access to all your favorite streaming services. You can also use the Roku mobile app or other smart home devices to issue voice commands to the TV, powered by your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

QLED TV deals, such as this offer for the TCL-5 Series 4K TV, are always a hit among shoppers because these TVs promise increased brightness and more natural colors with the help of quantum dot technology, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. When comparing QLED vs OLED, another popular type of TV, QLED TVs hold the advantage when it comes to brightness, size for their price, lifespan, and no risk of burn-in.

Whether you’re just starting to build your home theater, or you need to replace an aging display, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. It’s an even more tempting option because it’s part of Walmart TV deals with a $272 price cut, lowering its price from $700 to just $428. If you think that’s a great deal, a lot of other shoppers probably do, too, so stocks may run out quickly. Before that happens, finalize your purchase so that you can get your very own TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV in your living room for much cheaper than usual.

