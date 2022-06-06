 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a new TV? This 55-inch QLED TV is $428 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup, especially if you can get a significant discount through retailers’ TV deals. There are a lot of brands and models to choose from, so it’s going to be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s a tip — be on the lookout for TCL TV deals, as it’s one of the top names in providing immense value for your money. One of the offers that you might want to pounce on now is Walmart’s $272 discount for the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to a very affordable $428 from its original price of $700.

The TCL-5 Series 4K TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, which combine for lifelike pictures that look like you’re watching through a window. To give you more content to consume, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform, providing access to all your favorite streaming services. You can also use the Roku mobile app or other smart home devices to issue voice commands to the TV, powered by your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

QLED TV deals, such as this offer for the TCL-5 Series 4K TV, are always a hit among shoppers because these TVs promise increased brightness and more natural colors with the help of quantum dot technology, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. When comparing QLED vs OLED, another popular type of TV, QLED TVs hold the advantage when it comes to brightness, size for their price, lifespan, and no risk of burn-in.

Whether you’re just starting to build your home theater, or you need to replace an aging display, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. It’s an even more tempting option because it’s part of Walmart TV deals with a $272 price cut, lowering its price from $700 to just $428. If you think that’s a great deal, a lot of other shoppers probably do, too, so stocks may run out quickly. Before that happens, finalize your purchase so that you can get your very own TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV in your living room for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

The Nvidia RTX 4060’s power efficiency is raising eyebrows

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.

This Dell gaming laptop with RTX 3050 is $330 off while stock lasts

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Quick — this Dyson cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart

walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2

Save $100 on the Bowflex C7 Exercise Bike in this 24-hour sale

bowflex c7 exercise bike deal best buy june 2022 feature

The best 360-degree camera apps for iOS and Android

360-degree-camera-app

How to sell used PC parts

The WD Black SN770 gaming SSD lying on a table with other PC components.

Hurry and save $489 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

This 65-inch Sony TV is $800 off but the deal won’t last long

sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020

Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

An iPhone 13 in white color option.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for June 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

Oura Ring’s monthly plan detailed as Workout HR feature arrives

The sensors in the Oura Ring.

This Keurig is ONLY $49 in Walmart’s surprise flash sale

keurig memorial day sale k select feature lifestyle

How to watch WWDC 2022 today and what to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.