One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.

We’ve extensively looked at the TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K TV in the past and our review loved that it offered solid black levels, expanded color gamut, low input lag, and a whole lot more at this price point. The TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV offers the same again, just with a slightly smaller screen. That’s what you’d expect from one of the best TV brands currently available, plus don’t forget that this TV also features in our look at the best TVs under $1,000.

In the case of the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV, it simply does everything remarkably well for the price. It uses QLED technology to ensure better brightness and wider color volume across the spectrum. The thinking here is that it matches the format used by most cinema screens providing you with exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. For movie fans and sports enthusiasts, this should be a particular hit. If you’re not entirely sure what QLED technology truly means, we’ve got a great explainer on what is QLED that will help you figure things out.

As well as that, the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV also supports TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology which optimizes the image across individual zones meaning that light and dark areas are contrasted well so you don’t miss out on any detail, no matter what’s going on. An Auto Game Mode ensures picture settings are adjusted appropriately for a fast-response gaming experience, too. Other features include Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV is smart, too, thanks to offering the Roku OS so you can easily access all your favorite shows and streaming content without struggling with complicated menus. The remote has about half the number of buttons as a regular one but it packs in everything you could need. There’s even voice control support so you don’t even need to use the remote if you’d prefer to speak to your TV instead.

Finally, with 4 HDMI inputs, you won’t have any issues hooking up all your most important devices. There’s 1 eARC port as well for easily syncing audio and video sources, so you get the best experience.

Simply put, everything about the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV is designed with convenience in mind, while also maintaining a high-quality picture. Ordinarily priced at $700, it’s down to just $600 right now at Walmart. It’s exceptionally tough to beat an offer like this when TCL already has the budget TV market tied down so well. If you’re keen to buy a new TV, this is going to be the one for you so grab it now while stocks last.

