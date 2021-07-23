  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

By
TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.

We’ve extensively looked at the TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K TV in the past and our review loved that it offered solid black levels, expanded color gamut, low input lag, and a whole lot more at this price point. The TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV offers the same again, just with a slightly smaller screen. That’s what you’d expect from one of the best TV brands currently available, plus don’t forget that this TV also features in our look at the best TVs under $1,000.

In the case of the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV, it simply does everything remarkably well for the price. It uses QLED technology to ensure better brightness and wider color volume across the spectrum. The thinking here is that it matches the format used by most cinema screens providing you with exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. For movie fans and sports enthusiasts, this should be a particular hit. If you’re not entirely sure what QLED technology truly means, we’ve got a great explainer on what is QLED that will help you figure things out.

As well as that, the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV also supports TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology which optimizes the image across individual zones meaning that light and dark areas are contrasted well so you don’t miss out on any detail, no matter what’s going on. An Auto Game Mode ensures picture settings are adjusted appropriately for a fast-response gaming experience, too. Other features include Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV is smart, too, thanks to offering the Roku OS so you can easily access all your favorite shows and streaming content without struggling with complicated menus. The remote has about half the number of buttons as a regular one but it packs in everything you could need. There’s even voice control support so you don’t even need to use the remote if you’d prefer to speak to your TV instead.

Finally, with 4 HDMI inputs, you won’t have any issues hooking up all your most important devices. There’s 1 eARC port as well for easily syncing audio and video sources, so you get the best experience.

Simply put, everything about the TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV is designed with convenience in mind, while also maintaining a high-quality picture. Ordinarily priced at $700, it’s down to just $600 right now at Walmart. It’s exceptionally tough to beat an offer like this when TCL already has the budget TV market tied down so well. If you’re keen to buy a new TV, this is going to be the one for you so grab it now while stocks last.

More TV deals

Able to stretch that budget? This TCL 4K TV is an awesome deal but if you can spend a little more, check out the best 4K TV deals for other offers on big name brands. There might be something here to sway you.

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $6,000
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,298 $3,200
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,378 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,312 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

dell xps 13 laptop deal july 2021 jpg 2 720x720

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

Asus 14-inch laptop

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for July 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for July 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for July 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for July 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Apple Watch Series 6

Dell Black Friday in July Sale 2021: Last chance to shop the deals

Dell Black Friday in July Sale

Best cheap 3D printer deals for July 2021

best 3d printer deals featured image

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

dell xps 13 inch laptop deal july 2021

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board

Alienware m15 R3