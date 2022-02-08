Get a last-minute 55-inch QLED TV deal before the Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl less than a week away, you might want to consider making a home theater upgrade by taking advantage of one of the 4K TV deals right now. A few retailers are offering high-contrast QLED TV deals that will ship out before the big game, and one of our favorites is this 55-inch TCL QLED Class 5-Series TV at Walmart. You can pick up this unit for just $448, which is a whopping $252 off the standard price of $700. That incredible bang-for-your-buck easily makes this one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around. Keep reading to discover why this TV is the perfect way to make your NFL viewing experience more immersive.

TCL is one of the best TV brands for a reason — the company makes displays that provide incredible value at wallet-friendly prices. This 55-inch TCL Class 5-Series QLED TV is a perfect example of that, offering many of the bells and whistles of the best 4K TVs without breaking the bank. It’s got exceptional contrast, detail, and color volume thanks to quantum dot technology, so you’ll be able to notice everything happening on the field. This is augmented by the machine learning technology that optimizes the picture quality specifically for live sports. There’s also a Natural Motion mode that delivers smooth clarity during fast-paced scenes, making it perfect for the intensity of the championship game.

You’ll also have no problem figuring out how to watch Super Bowl 2022, thanks to the wide variety of streaming options that come with Roku TV. You can watch on any number of live TV services that have NBC, including Hulu, Sling, and YouTube TV. If you’re planning to watch a few movies after the game is over, then you can browse through Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more straight from the Roku interface. If you prefer using your own cable box or digital input, you can easily connect those with 4 HDMI ports along with one eARC port. This TV also seamlessly integrates with all the most popular smart home services, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This gives you easy voice control through a third-party device or the Roku mobile app.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, you should make your viewing experience as enjoyable as possible. That all starts by getting the right equipment. Pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV for just $448. That’s a huge $252 discount from the regular price tag of $750. Hit that Buy Now button and take your Super Bowl viewing party to the next level.

