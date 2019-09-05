Over time, 4K TVs have expanded their foothold in living rooms as they bring better clear, high-definition entertainment for the entire family. There are tons of available variants in the market, and it’s hard to decide on which one to buy. If you’re still searching for a 4K TV that’s the best value for your money, we’ve found a few affordable deals on the 55-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TVs at Amazon with discounts up to 46% off. We listed them here to help you decide.

TCL 55S517 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku smart LED TV (5-Series) — 46% off

For those who are looking for a multi-feature 4K TV that’s loaded up with useful smarts, the TCL 55S517 55-inch 4K Roku smart TV (5-Series) is a solid pick. It joined hands with the incredible Roku OS software giving you instant access to the extensive selection of on-demand streaming services of any 4K TV, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

This TCL Roku TV also comes with all the features you would expect to get on a smart 4K TV, like the Dolby Vision HDR, which can be used to enhance the contrast level on supported content, as well as the 4K Upscaler for converting HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution. You can now get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for only $380 instead of $700 at Amazon and enjoy a stunning $320 discount. Order yours now while it’s still available.

TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku smart LED TV (6-Series) — 34% off

The TCL 6-Series is currently placed as the best budget TV for 2019 on our list because of its distinctly affordable 4K TV models. The TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Roku smart LED TV delivers an excellent and crisp picture clarity. It pairs 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the detail, color, and contrast of multi-format HDR for a stunning graphic display. It also has access to lots of streaming channels with plenty of movies and TV series via the Roku TV.

You can instantly find and launch apps like Hulu and HBO Go or access connected devices like game consoles, Blu-ray players, and cable boxes. Roku also injected descriptions on every icon to tell you exactly what they are, so you will not be confused about their functions. This TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV normally costs $800 but with Amazon’s discount of $271, you can get it now for only $529. Take advantage of this great deal and bring it to your home today.

