You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is today

Get ready for ultimate movie nights with this big-screen 4K Smart TV! Right now, you can get the TCL 65 inch Class 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV for just $530. That’s a savings of $170 off the regular price of $700. From cozy movie nights with the family to watching the big game with the boys, you’ll enjoy a crystal-clear picture and immersive audio. Use the Smart TV functions to easily browse all of your streaming services to find over 700,000 tv shows and movies, or stream content on popular platforms like YouTube or Twitch. Whatever you love to watch, enjoy it on the big screen! Not sure if this is the right TV for you? Check out the other Best Buy TV deals going on today.
Buy Now
If you’re looking to upgrade your existing TV, or add a new one to your bedroom, office, or man-cave, then don’t pass up the 65-inch TV deals going on now at Best Buy. This big-screen TCL TV features an extra-large 65-inch display, with 4K Ultra HD and HDR for lifelike colors and an incredibly immersive viewing experience. Clear Motion Index 120 technology helps to reduce frame tearing for better clarity and smoothness while gaming or watching fast-action sports or media. Want to compare this model with other TCL TVs? Check out the TCL TV deals going on today to find the right one for your home.
This Smart TV comes equipped with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. Search through over 700,000 TV shows, movies, and more across all of your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and YouTube. This TV comes with a voice-controlled Smart Remote to make browsing and searching easier; you can also use it to control volume and personalize your settings. Bluetooth connectivity also lets you connect your devices, including your tablet, headphones, and soundbar.
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your Smart TV. Order the TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV from Best Buy today for just $530. You’ll save $170 off the regularly marked price of $700. Get it today and get free shipping right to your door.
Buy Now
More smart TV deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 4K TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $4,500
70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV$690 $700
55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV$800 $950
75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV$6,500 $8,000
58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV$500 $530
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best soundbars for 2021
- Best Buy is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV today
- The best 15-inch laptops for 2021
- The best 14-inch laptops for 2021
- Snag a Fire TV Stick for next to nothing with Amazon’s Black Friday-Worthy Sale