  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is today

By
TCL Android 65 inch 4K smart TV displaying various streaming services on a white background.

Get ready for ultimate movie nights with this big-screen 4K Smart TV! Right now, you can get the TCL 65 inch Class 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV for just $530. That’s a savings of $170 off the regular price of $700. From cozy movie nights with the family to watching the big game with the boys, you’ll enjoy a crystal-clear picture and immersive audio. Use the Smart TV functions to easily browse all of your streaming services to find over 700,000 tv shows and movies, or stream content on popular platforms like YouTube or Twitch. Whatever you love to watch, enjoy it on the big screen! Not sure if this is the right TV for you? Check out the other Best Buy TV deals going on today.

Buy Now

If you’re looking to upgrade your existing TV, or add a new one to your bedroom, office, or man-cave, then don’t pass up the 65-inch TV deals going on now at Best Buy. This big-screen TCL TV features an extra-large 65-inch display, with 4K Ultra HD and HDR for lifelike colors and an incredibly immersive viewing experience. Clear Motion Index 120 technology helps to reduce frame tearing for better clarity and smoothness while gaming or watching fast-action sports or media. Want to compare this model with other TCL TVs? Check out the TCL TV deals going on today to find the right one for your home.

This Smart TV comes equipped with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. Search through over 700,000 TV shows, movies, and more across all of your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and YouTube. This TV comes with a voice-controlled Smart Remote to make browsing and searching easier; you can also use it to control volume and personalize your settings. Bluetooth connectivity also lets you connect your devices, including your tablet, headphones, and soundbar.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your Smart TV. Order the TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV from Best Buy today for just $530. You’ll save $170 off the regularly marked price of $700. Get it today and get free shipping right to your door.

Buy Now

More smart TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 4K TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$800 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6

The best soundbars for 2021

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Capti smart bike ditches indoor biking boredom with games and realistic terrain

capti smart bike uses gaming enhance your workout heart rate training

The best Final Fantasy characters of all time

Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

This Dell laptop is only $350 today, and you should buy it NOW

New Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on sale at Dell

38 best Black movies to stream on Netflix right now

High Flying Bird on Netflix.

Best Buy is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV today

TCL 75-inch LED 4K television on sale at Best Buy

AirPods, Beats Buds are super cheap during the Amazon Black Friday-Worthy Sale

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

The 39 best horror movies on Netflix right now

Ema Horvath in What Lies Below.

You can now buy the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book 13 with Windows 11 installed

New Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops.

PBS is coming to DirecTV Stream later this year

PBS logo.

Ghost Recon: Frontline is a free-to-play game with 100 player battles

ghost recon frontline announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for October 2021

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.