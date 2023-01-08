 Skip to main content
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding a remote towards the TCL 4 Series 4K TV.

The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands because of the value that you can get from its products — they’re affordable despite being equipped with some of the latest features in the industry. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is an excellent example, as it’s a smart TV that runs on the Roku platform. Not only do you have access to the most popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but you’ll also get a simple home screen that you can customize according to your preferences. The free Roku app will allow you to search for content and control playback using voice commands, and it can also function as a remote with a private listening option if you don’t want to disturb people around you while you watch on the TV.

The 65-inch display of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV will provide an immediate boost to your home theater setup, though you might want to check out our guide on what size TV to buy first just to make sure that it will fit in your available space in the living room. Whether you’re catching up on your favorite TV shows or rewatching your favorite movies, you’ll be able to enjoy them in 4K Ultra HD resolution, with High Dynamic Range delivering bright and accurate colors for a realistic viewing experience.

While there’s no shortage of amazing offers from the ongoing Best Buy TV deals, the retailer’s bargain price for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is certainly top tier. You’ll only have to pay $370 for the Roku-powered smart TV instead of $430, for savings of $60 on what was an already affordable product. There’s no time to think about whether you’re going to avail the discount though, because the TCL 4-Series 4K TV will go back to its regular price tonight. If you don’t want to miss out, click that Buy Now button immediately.

