This giant 4K TV got a massive discount at Walmart today

This is the best time of year to update your home theater system with these great 4K TV deals and Walmart TV deals. Right now, at Walmart, you can score $286 off this 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. This is the perfect-sized 4K TV for any living room, apartment, or bedroom, and today it can be yours, for only $714, a massive drop from its regular price of $1,000. It’s rare to see a 4K TV this big, and this advanced for nearly 30% off, so don’t miss out!

You will be bowled over with all the potential of a 65-inch 4K TV; it’s really the perfect size. It gives you amazing, large-scale visuals, but at the same time doesn’t threaten to dominate your living space. With TCL’s 4-Series 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for high dynamic range (HDR) — which adds up to some of the best visuals you can find on a 4K TV screen. Every single detail is enhanced and all your favorite content will come through crisply and clearly, even older programs. Add a soundbar from these incredible soundbar deals, and you could have the ultimate home theater setup.

And once we go inside this 4K TV, things get even better. It comes with built-in Roku, giving you instant access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes whenever you want, especially with this 4K TV’s 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible. This 4K TV also arrives with easy voice control, so you can call up thousands of movies or shows just by talking to your TV, as well as change channels, switch inputs, or search for content — all without raising a finger.

Along with Roku, the TCL 4-Series comes preconfigured with an ultra simplified, easy-to-navigate home screen. You can customize it so that accessing thousands of streaming channels — as well as live TV, gaming consoles, and other devices — is set up just for you. You won’t have to worry about flipping through complicated menus or fiddling with an on-screen keypad; it’s personalized so that access to your favorite channels and content is effortless. Want to attach consoles or other devices? No problem — this 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports. This TCL 4K TV is a perfect size, is easy to use, has great software, and is incredibly cheap — but not for long.

