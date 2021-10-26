This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

This year’s best Black Friday deals will give you a great chance to upgrade your home theater’s screen with the help of Black Friday TV deals. If you’re tired of waiting, you can actually already start shopping early Walmart Black Friday deals, including the retailer’s offer for this 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV that slashes its price by $471, making it more affordable at $529 compared to its original price of $1,000.

Like Digital Trends’ best TVs, the TCL 4-Series delivers 4K Ultra HD picture quality on its 65-inch display, with high dynamic range technology enabling accurate colors for lifelike images on the screen. The TV will also upscale the content that you watch in HD quality to near Ultra HD resolution so that you can further maximize its display. Meanwhile, the 4K TV’s remote goes super simple, with about half the number of buttons compared to traditional TV remotes.

The TCL 4-Series is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform, which supports all of your preferred streaming services. You can customize the 4K TV’s home screen to showcase your favorite streaming shows, while also providing quick access to other inputs such as your cable TV, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and other devices.

The TCL 4-Series, which may be the perfect addition to your home theater setup, is available from Walmart for just $529, nearly half its original price of $1,000 after a $471 discount. With a price cut like that, the stocks of the 65-inch 4K TV may go quickly, so you don’t have the luxury of thinking about whether or not to purchase it. To secure your TCL 4-Series for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Don’t like the look of the TCL 4-Series? There are a bunch of other TCL TV deals happening today worth checking out.

