Best Buy Sale: Get this 65-inch 4K TV for $400 while stock lasts

Best Buy TV deals are usually pretty sweet, as demonstrated by this TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV deal. Right now, you can snap it up for just $400 saving you $100 on the usual price. A chunky savings, it’s the ideal time to enjoy a big screen experience for less. Compared to other 4K TV deals, it’s certainly very appealing. Snap it up now while stock lasts. We can’t see it sticking around for long.

Coming from one of the best TV brands currently available, the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a pretty sweet deal. Besides its sizeable 65-inch screen, it offers High Dynamic Range, aka HDR, so you get better and more accurate colors, meaning a more lifelike viewing experience. Alongside that, it also has Clear Motion Index 120 support. That means a superior refresh rate than other TVs so you get to enjoy fast-moving action scenes and sports without worrying about motion blur. A crisper picture is guaranteed thanks to this technology.

The TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is smart, too. It offers access to thousands of streaming apps so you can easily find all your favorite shows, movies, and sports events at the touch of a button. If you don’t feel like tapping buttons, it also has a voice remote so you can easily use your voice to find titles, change apps, or even control your smart home devices. The latter is thanks to Google Assistant being built-in so you can easily change anything in your smart home with no effort at all. It’s far easier than tapping buttons, especially when searching for long movie titles. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies and photos from your Android or iOS devices with the minimum of effort.

Designed to make your life easier, the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $500. Right now, it’s down to just $400 at Best Buy, saving you a sweet $100. We can’t see it staying at this price for long though so if you want to enjoy a better TV for less, grab it now before you miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations