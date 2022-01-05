  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 65-inch QLED TV is ONLY $650 at Walmart (while stock lasts)

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL - 65” Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV colorful screen tv on a white background

Shopping for 4K TV deals and QLED TV deals used to drain your savings account, but not anymore. Even the larger TVs have recently become more affordable, especially with the discounts that retailers are offering. For example, the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV is available under Walmart TV deals for just $648, after a $452 discount to its original price of $1,100.

If you get a 65-inch screen after checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, you can’t go wrong with the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. The 65-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear pictures, with an immersive cinematic experience provided by Dolby Vision HDR technology that makes images more vibrant and lifelike, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV is also a QLED TV, with quantum dot technology that boosts brightness and helps create more natural colors, for a format that’s similar to what theaters and movie makers use. The TV is powered by TCL’s AiPQ Engine, which upscales content to 4K quality.

TCL is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs partly because of their feature-packed products, and that include the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. It’s also a smart TV that runs on the Roku TV platform, with a home screen that provides quick access to your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and favorite streaming services. The TV is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so it will be able to recognize voice commands that are channeled through smart speakers or the Roku mobile app. The app will also let you transform your mobile device into a Roku remote, and activate private listening through headphones connected to your smartphone.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a bigger screen, today might be the best time to make an investment through Walmart’s offer for the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. You can purchase the 65-inch TV at $452 off, bringing its price down to a much more affordable $648 from its original price of $1,100. Stocks may run out soon though, so if you want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer, you need to act quick. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible to secure your own 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Get this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop for $649 at Walmart today

The AMD-powered Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop on a white background.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition hands-on: To the stars

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED with its accessories.

Lenovo Yoga 9i hands-on: A sight for sore eyes

The Lenovo Yoga 9I

New Asus ProArt mobile monitor supports Wacom inking for creatives

Asus's new mobile ProArt display supports Wacom inking technology.

CES 2022: The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is a necessary step toward foldable laptops

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded.

Asus’ new Zenbook 14 OLED gets new CPUs and a stylish lid design

the new zenbook 14 gets cpus and stylish lid design u3402 chassis

Amazon is putting Fire TV into more … cars

Amazon Fire TV cars.

Best desktop monitor deals for January 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Clean and discreet, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is one for the minimalist

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 on the wrist.

Lenovo’s new Legion gaming mice are simple yet affordable

The new Legion wireless mouse on a white background.

Lenovo’s gorgeous new redesign of Yoga laptops brings rounded edges, OLED screens

Lenovo Yoga 9i front view featured image,

Lenovo tweaks design and powers up its excellent Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops

lenovo legion 5 pro tweaks design and performance 5i 2022

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is only for the 1337

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch.