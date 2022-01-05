Shopping for 4K TV deals and QLED TV deals used to drain your savings account, but not anymore. Even the larger TVs have recently become more affordable, especially with the discounts that retailers are offering. For example, the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV is available under Walmart TV deals for just $648, after a $452 discount to its original price of $1,100.

If you get a 65-inch screen after checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, you can’t go wrong with the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. The 65-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear pictures, with an immersive cinematic experience provided by Dolby Vision HDR technology that makes images more vibrant and lifelike, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV is also a QLED TV, with quantum dot technology that boosts brightness and helps create more natural colors, for a format that’s similar to what theaters and movie makers use. The TV is powered by TCL’s AiPQ Engine, which upscales content to 4K quality.

TCL is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs partly because of their feature-packed products, and that include the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. It’s also a smart TV that runs on the Roku TV platform, with a home screen that provides quick access to your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and favorite streaming services. The TV is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so it will be able to recognize voice commands that are channeled through smart speakers or the Roku mobile app. The app will also let you transform your mobile device into a Roku remote, and activate private listening through headphones connected to your smartphone.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a bigger screen, today might be the best time to make an investment through Walmart’s offer for the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. You can purchase the 65-inch TV at $452 off, bringing its price down to a much more affordable $648 from its original price of $1,100. Stocks may run out soon though, so if you want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer, you need to act quick. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible to secure your own 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV.

