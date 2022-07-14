TCL has recently been making a lot of great inroads in higher-end TVs and is even starting to form some competition against companies like Samsung, which is impressive given their budget-oriented approach to pricing. That’s why we’re happy to see this newest TCL 5-series on sale at Best Buy for just $550, down from $700 — a nice discount of $150. That’s worth picking up if you want a budget QLED screen.

If you aren’t familiar with QLED tech, it’s a step-up from the traditional LED screens that work with smaller lights, providing you with crisper images and better overall color and brightness, which means you’re already getting a superior experience right out of the box. Besides that, it’s also a 4k screen, and while it doesn’t have any upscaling processor or AI, which is a shame, it is built on the Google TV platform, so you get access to tons and tons of streaming apps where you can get that 4k content from. It also means that you have Chromecast built-in, allowing you to stream content from your phone, and if that wasn’t enough, it’s also integrated with your Alexa and allows you to control your smart home directly from your TV.

We’re also happy to note that the 5-series comes with a complete HDR package, which includes Dolby HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, meaning you get support for almost all the main HDR platforms, so you can use HDR with virtually any content that has it. There’s even something here for gamers in the form of TLC’s auto-game mode, which detects when a console is running and adjusts the image and latency to bring it more in line with what you’d expect for your gaming performance. Unfortunately, though, the base refresh rate is at 60Hz, but it does have SmoothMotion 240, an image smoothening technology that tries to recreate the feel of a faster refresh rate.

All in all, the TCL 65-inch class 5-series is a great TV packed with features and is going for an honestly low price of just $550 from Best Buy, down from the original $700 retail price. That being said, if this TV still doesn’t work for you, go and check out some of the other TV deals that are available.

