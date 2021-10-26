Amazon is practically giving away this 65-inch QLED 4K TV today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Black Friday deals are with us even before the big sales event officially starts. That means we’ve already spotted some great Black Friday TV deals including a huge discount on a TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV that brings it down to just $695. That’s a huge discount of over $200 right now. When it comes to Amazon Black Friday deals, there are some pretty sweet offers going on and we think this is one of the best of the bunch. Read on while we tell you all about it.

The TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV is a pretty great TV for the price. Coming from one of the best TV brands out there is always a good start and we’re big fans of TCL overall. In the case of QLED technology, there’s a lot to love here. Besides offering a fantastic 4K picture, QLED means you get better brightness and wider color volume than you’d get with a regular 4K TV set. That’s perfect for producing the most vivid and accurate colors you’ve seen on a TV set, and it’s all done by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s regular LED backlight.

Besides the fantastic picture quality, the TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV also offers some great features elsewhere. That includes an Auto Game Mode that ensures the smoothest action and lowest latency when you’re gaming. An easy to use voice control remote means you can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to find your favorite shows, plus there’s Roku support too so it’s simple to browse through thousands of streaming channels. Four HDMI ports mean you can easily hook up all your favorite devices too.

Normally priced at $900, this TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV is just $695 right now at Amazon. Available for such a great price, we can’t see stock sticking around for long. Grab it now while it’s still available and enjoy a fantastic new home theater experience for less this holiday season.

If you’re not entirely sold on this TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV, we also have plenty of other great QLED TV deals for you to check out. Alternatively, if QLED isn’t a dealbreaker for you then we have also rounded up the best TCL TV deals going on too. Not sure what you want? Here are some of the best 4K TV deals happening right now.

