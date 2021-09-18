If you’re in the market for a brand new big-screen TV, then look no further than this incredible offer on the 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, which sees it on sale now at Best Buy for $700, marked down from its regular price of $800 for a savings of $100 — one of the best 65-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

Whether you’re a movie nut or gaming enthusiast, sports fan or just want to watch your favorite Netflix shows in ultra-clear 4K HD, this is one of the 4K TV deals you’ve been waiting for. QLED Quantum Dot technology delivers better brightness and a larger color palette, so you get to see everything in true-to-life color. Optimized contrast provides brighter whites and darker blacks for a striking contrast. Use the auto game mode to reduce blur between frames and experience faster responses in your favorite games. The edge-to-edge glass display lets you see more of the screen uninterrupted.

The Roku Smart TV platform gives you access to thousands of streaming channels. Use voice control to search movie or show titles, adjust the volume, change channels, and more. Connect to Wi-Fi for instant setup, and use Apple Airplay to view and share photos, videos, music, and more from your Apple device. Pair this smart TV with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to get more done. Use this TV to watch any of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $100 off at Best Buy. Regularly priced at $800, you can get it today for just $700. Order it online for free shipping, or pick it up in-store where available. Upgrade your TV today, and enjoy a crystal-clear picture and immersive sound from this innovative smart TV when you take advantage of the Best Buy TV deals going on today.

