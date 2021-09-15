  1. Deals
Best Buy is practically giving away this 65-inch QLED 4K TV today

If you’re in the market for a brand new big-screen TV, then you need to check out the 65-inch 4K TV deals going on today at Best Buy. The TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is on sale now at Best Buy for $700, marked down from its regular price of $800 for a savings of $100. This TV features an extra-large 65-inch display with a premium picture for an immersive theater-quality experience at home.

Whether you’re a movie nut or gaming enthusiast, sports fan or just want to watch your favorite Netflix shows in ultra-clear 4K HD, this is one of the 4K TV deals you’ve been waiting for. QLED Quantum Dot technology delivers better brightness and a larger color palette, so you get to see everything in true-to-life color. Optimized contrast provides brighter whites and darker blacks for a striking contrast. Use the auto game mode to reduce blur between frames and experience faster responses in your favorite games. The edge-to-edge glass display lets you see more of the screen uninterrupted.

The Roku Smart TV platform gives you access to thousands of streaming channels. Use voice control to search movie or show titles, adjust the volume, change channels, and more. Connect to Wi-Fi for instant setup, and use Apple Airplay to view and share photos, videos, music, and more from your Apple device. Pair this smart TV with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to get more done. Use this TV to watch any of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Right now, you can get the TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $100 off at Best Buy. Regularly priced at $800, you can get it today for just $700. Order it online for free shipping, or pick it up in-store where available. Upgrade your TV today, and enjoy a crystal-clear picture and immersive sound from this innovative smart TV when you take advantage of the Best Buy TV deals going on today.

More smart TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smart TV and soundbar deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Hisense 65-Inch 65U6G Quantum Series ULED 4K Smart TV with Alexa

$700 $850
If you want quantum dot LED technology at a relatively affordable price, this 65-inch Hisense H9G 4K ULED TV is an excellent way to entertain yourself and keep your finances in the green. more
Buy at Amazon

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$3,800 $5,000
Enjoy your content in stunning detail with this QLED 8K TV from Samsung. Even if content is coming in at 4K or lower, the TV will upscale to 8K to give you the best possible image. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Class QN800A Series Neo QLED 8K TV

$2,900 $3,500
Enjoy the best of the best with both QLED and 8K. This stunning TV from Samsung is packed full of the latest technology and smart features for ease of use. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience. more
Buy at Best Buy
