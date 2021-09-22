  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today

By
TCL 70-inch 4K TV from a side angle on a white background.

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, you’re going to love how cheap this TCL 70-inch 4K TV is at Walmart right now. Normally priced at $700, you can snap up a huge TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you $150 on the usual price. That’s near unbeatable for this size TV with TCL easily one of the best TV brands currently out there. You won’t want to miss out on this deal so buy it now while stocks last.

The TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is pretty unbeatable at this price. Offering much of what you’d expect from the best 4K TVs, it includes great features such as built-in Google Assistant so you can look up movies and shows with your voice rather than use the remote. Alongside that, you can also use it to control the smart home devices in your home, including changing temperatures, dimming lights, and much more. With support for thousands of streaming apps, you won’t run out of ways to watch your favorite shows any time soon either.

In addition, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV also has Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device. There’s also a customizable home screen, too, so it’s easy for everyone to browse through what’s available through your smart TV. Other features include Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology to back up the gorgeous 4K resolution and HDR support so you get a great all-around experience.

Normally priced at $700, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is just $550 right now at Walmart. Stock is likely to be very limited so you won’t want to miss out. Snap it up now before you miss the chance.

More TV deals

If you’re not sure if this TCL TV is for you, we also have plenty of other 4K TV deals to check out. Encompassing every budget and requirement, we’ve also taken a look at the many 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment and we’ve focused on the best of the bunch when it comes to Walmart TV deals. There’s sure to be something here for everyone.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
Enjoy your content in stunning detail with this QLED 8K TV from Samsung. Even if content is coming in at 4K or lower, the TV will upscale to 8K to give you the best possible image. more
Buy at Best Buy
