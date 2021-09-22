If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, you’re going to love how cheap this TCL 70-inch 4K TV is at Walmart right now. Normally priced at $700, you can snap up a huge TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you $150 on the usual price. That’s near unbeatable for this size TV with TCL easily one of the best TV brands currently out there. You won’t want to miss out on this deal so buy it now while stocks last.

The TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is pretty unbeatable at this price. Offering much of what you’d expect from the best 4K TVs, it includes great features such as built-in Google Assistant so you can look up movies and shows with your voice rather than use the remote. Alongside that, you can also use it to control the smart home devices in your home, including changing temperatures, dimming lights, and much more. With support for thousands of streaming apps, you won’t run out of ways to watch your favorite shows any time soon either.

In addition, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV also has Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device. There’s also a customizable home screen, too, so it’s easy for everyone to browse through what’s available through your smart TV. Other features include Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology to back up the gorgeous 4K resolution and HDR support so you get a great all-around experience.

Normally priced at $700, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is just $550 right now at Walmart. Stock is likely to be very limited so you won’t want to miss out. Snap it up now before you miss the chance.

More TV deals

If you’re not sure if this TCL TV is for you, we also have plenty of other 4K TV deals to check out. Encompassing every budget and requirement, we’ve also taken a look at the many 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment and we’ve focused on the best of the bunch when it comes to Walmart TV deals. There’s sure to be something here for everyone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations