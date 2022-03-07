Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.

The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is sure to be worth your time. After all, it’s from one of the best TV brands out there right now. Encompassing many of the features you would expect to see from one of the best 4K TVs, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is more than just a huge display. It also offers High Dynamic Range, aka HDR, which means bright and accurate colors at all times. There’s also Clear Motion Index 120 support so it’s capable of displaying fast motion sports and action scenes with clarity and smoothness. That’s ideal if you love to watch action movies or play games, but hate that pesky motion blur you can see on lesser TVs.

The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is smart, too, thanks to some great features. As an Android TV, it has Google Assistant built-in so you can speak to the TV to look up movie titles, launch apps, and even control your smart home devices, all with your voice rather than buttons. It has access to thousands of streaming apps so you can easily stream all your favorite content. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can cast shows and photos from your Android or iOS devices without any bother.

Ordinarily priced at $830, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is down to just $550 at Best Buy so you save $280 on this super appealing 4K TV. We can’t guarantee how long this deal will stick around so snap it up now while stocks last. You won’t want to miss out on such a huge savings.

