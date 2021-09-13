Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you’re looking for a huge 4K TV without paying a fortune, right now Walmart has the deal for you with a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $600. Ordinarily priced at $700, the $100 saving just made this delightful TCL 70-inch 4K TV even more appealing. For the money, you get a great 4K TV set with plenty of useful features. As always, expect stock to be strictly limited so snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

TCL is one of the best TV brands out there right now for this price range, consistently offering great value alongside useful features and good picture quality, so you know you’re onto a good thing with this TCL 70-inch 4K TV. Offering many of the features that come with the best 4K TVs, the TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K TV offers a huge screen, Google Assistant built-in so you can speak to your TV rather than use the remote all the time, and so much more.

That includes built-in Chromecast for easy streaming and casting from your Android or iOS device, along with a customizable home screen that’s tailored just for you. Simple and speedy to use, you can easily find what you’re looking for with quick access to the apps you love and the shows you want to watch. Alongside that is useful features like a voice remote, Dolby Digital+ audio technology, and all the apps you could ever need to watch your favorite streaming shows.

Ordinarily priced at $700, this TCL 70-inch 4K TV is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. You won’t want to miss out on such a sweet deal so snap it up now before stock sells out. It’s sure to enrich your home viewing set-up.

