  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

By
TCL 70-inch 4K TV on a white background.

If you’re looking for a huge 4K TV without paying a fortune, right now Walmart has the deal for you with a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $600. Ordinarily priced at $700, the $100 saving just made this delightful TCL 70-inch 4K TV even more appealing. For the money, you get a great 4K TV set with plenty of useful features. As always, expect stock to be strictly limited so snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

TCL is one of the best TV brands out there right now for this price range, consistently offering great value alongside useful features and good picture quality, so you know you’re onto a good thing with this TCL 70-inch 4K TV. Offering many of the features that come with the best 4K TVs, the TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K TV offers a huge screen, Google Assistant built-in so you can speak to your TV rather than use the remote all the time, and so much more.

That includes built-in Chromecast for easy streaming and casting from your Android or iOS device, along with a customizable home screen that’s tailored just for you. Simple and speedy to use, you can easily find what you’re looking for with quick access to the apps you love and the shows you want to watch. Alongside that is useful features like a voice remote, Dolby Digital+ audio technology, and all the apps you could ever need to watch your favorite streaming shows.

Ordinarily priced at $700, this TCL 70-inch 4K TV is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. You won’t want to miss out on such a sweet deal so snap it up now before stock sells out. It’s sure to enrich your home viewing set-up.

More TV deals

Not sure if this TV is the one for you? We have plenty of other 4K TV deals to lure you into a new purchase. Whether you’re considering all the 70-inch TV deals out there or you want to focus on TCL TV deals, there’s something here for you. We also have the best Walmart TV deals rounded up neatly, too.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple iPad Air down to lowest-ever price at Amazon — but hurry!

Apple iPad Air on a white background.

Sennheiser releases its most affordable set of noise-canceling earbuds

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds in white.

iPhone 13 Pro could include the most storage yet on an Apple phone

apple prueba iphone12pro pacific blue 10132020 full bleed

Watch U.S. Open tennis champ’s wacky video game celebration

Daniil Medvedev performing the dead fish celebration.

SpaceX eyes weather for first civilian orbital mission on Wednesday

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.

iPhone camera can be damaged by motorcycle vibrations, Apple says

iphone 12 pro vs 11 cameras

Apple California Streaming Event: What to expect, from iPhone 13 to Apple Watch 7

A purple iPhone 12.

Researchers have simulated a virtual universe, and you can download it for free

The Uchuu simulation, the most detailed simulation of the universe to date.

Scientists discover how to turn toxic sewer gas into hydrogen fuel

Image of a sewer grate.

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

Clayne Crawford in The Killing of Two Lovers.

The best free Kindle books for 2021

European Space Agency’s Trace Gas Orbiter snaps a volcanic trench on Mars

This image of the young volcanic region of Elysium Planitia on Mars [10.3°N, 159.5°E] was taken on 14 April 2021 by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO). The two blue parallel trenches in this image, called Cerberus Fossae, were thought to have formed by tectonic processes. They run for almost one thousand km over the volcanic region. In this image, CaSSIS is looking straight down into one of these 2 km-wide fissures.

How to locate a habitable exoplanet by looking for moons

The PDS 70 system as seen with ALMA.