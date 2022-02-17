This 70-inch TV is $230 cheaper at Best Buy — only $600!

Want the home theater experience at home? You need a massive TV. This Best Buy TV deal will save you $230 off a 70-inch TCL TV. The Super Bowl rush for TVs is over, so Best Buy might stop this deal at any moment. Grab it while it’s cheap!

Besides the UHD resolution that it comes with, the TCL 70 class has both HDR 10 and HLG, meaning not only will you get great blacks and a great contrast ratio, but you should also get these advantages when watching broadcast television, such as sports. While the base refresh rate is 60Hz, and not ideal for gaming or sports, the TV comes with Clear Motion Index 120, which adjusts for the lower framerate by smoothing out the frames to give a nicer feel to action-packed TV. It also has the great convenience of Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in, so you have a much more comprehensive range of control over your TV than what you get with a simple remote.

Speaking of that remote, it also has a built-in mic, so you don’t necessarily have to constantly take out your phone to control your TV or access Google Assistant. This is especially helpful given the hundreds of thousands and shows you can potentially watch on the dozen and a half streaming platforms the TCL 70 class supports. Another nice convenience feature is that it comes with Bluetooth, which allows you to stream directly to your headset for some extra privacy or to your soundbar to use fewer wires. It also has dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, so you shouldn’t have any issues with streaming, but if you do, it also has an ethernet port so that you can tether it directly.

It’s not often you find 70-inch TVs going for just $500, and given the quality and added features of the TLC, the $330 discount is quite a big steal. Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper or even a bit fancier, check out our 70-inch TV deals and our 4k TV deals for a variety of different options.

