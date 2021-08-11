Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

It’s always a good time to invest in 4K TV deals, and it’s an even better time right now with the next academic year about to start, because you’ll have more time to enjoy your new screen when the kids return to school. While Walmart TV deals also include OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals, they also offer more affordable options like this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL, which is available at $102 off to bring its price down to $598 from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, which is perfect for tuning in to sports events, binge-watching series, enjoying children’s programs, playing video games, and anything and everything in between. High-dynamic range (HDR) delivers bright and accurate colors, while Dolby Digital+ audio technology creates an immersive experience that’s similar to the cinemas.

The 4K TV is also a smart TV, powered by Google’s Android TV that allows access to the most popular streaming services and virtually limitless libraries of content. Google Assistant, enabled through the Voice Remote, lets you use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, searching for new content to consume, and adjusting other smart home devices, among many others.

A 70-inch 4K TV like the TCL 70S430 will let you enjoy your favorite shows and movies to the fullest, keep your young children entertained after school, and give your college kids another reason to keep coming back home. If that’s what you want in your living room, Amazon is selling the 4K TV with a $102 discount, lowering its price to $598 from its original price of $700. The offer may disappear at any moment, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the new memories you’ll make with the TCL 70S430, click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More 4K TV deals

