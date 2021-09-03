This year’s Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but for those who are planning to upgrade their home theaters, some 4K TV deals for the holiday are already available from the Walmart Labor Day sale. There’s no shortage of Walmart TV deals for you to choose from, but if you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you begin by browsing TCL TV deals, which includes this $102 discount for the 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV that brings its price down to $598 from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range technology, for clear details and accurate colors that are like watching things through a window. The 4K TV also offers rich sound with Dolby Digital+ audio technology, which creates a cinematic experience right in your living room.

Like the entries in Digital Trends’ best TVs, the TCL 70S430 is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Android TV platform, which gives you access to thousands of apps that include your preferred streaming services, for a virtually unlimited library of things that you can watch. The 4K TV supports Google Assistant, for easy searching for shows and access to your other smart home devices, and comes with built-in Chromecast, so you can cast shows and movies from Android and iOS devices to its 70-inch screen.

If you want to buy a massive TV from this year’s Labor Day deals, you should check out the TCL 70S430. The 70-inch 4K TV is available from Walmart for just $598, after a $102 discount to its original price of $700. Stocks may go quickly, so you shouldn’t waste time if you think it’s the perfect addition to your home theater setup. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own TCL 70S430.

More 4K TV deals

The TCL 70S430 is a steal with Walmart’s offer for Labor Day, but if you’d like to see other offers for comparison’s sake, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, not just from Walmart but also from other retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations