We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is in the Labor Day sales

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.

This year’s Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but for those who are planning to upgrade their home theaters, some 4K TV deals for the holiday are already available from the Walmart Labor Day sale. There’s no shortage of Walmart TV deals for you to choose from, but if you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you begin by browsing TCL TV deals, which includes this $102 discount for the 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV that brings its price down to $598 from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range technology, for clear details and accurate colors that are like watching things through a window. The 4K TV also offers rich sound with Dolby Digital+ audio technology, which creates a cinematic experience right in your living room.

Like the entries in Digital Trends’ best TVs, the TCL 70S430 is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Android TV platform, which gives you access to thousands of apps that include your preferred streaming services, for a virtually unlimited library of things that you can watch. The 4K TV supports Google Assistant, for easy searching for shows and access to your other smart home devices, and comes with built-in Chromecast, so you can cast shows and movies from Android and iOS devices to its 70-inch screen.

If you want to buy a massive TV from this year’s Labor Day deals, you should check out the TCL 70S430. The 70-inch 4K TV is available from Walmart for just $598, after a $102 discount to its original price of $700. Stocks may go quickly, so you shouldn’t waste time if you think it’s the perfect addition to your home theater setup. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own TCL 70S430.

More 4K TV deals

The TCL 70S430 is a steal with Walmart’s offer for Labor Day, but if you’d like to see other offers for comparison’s sake, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, not just from Walmart but also from other retailers.

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$302 $475
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Vizio P-series QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
With its top of the line P series, Vizio offers this bright, colorful QLED TV with its Quantum Color engine boosting the colors even more and providing deep, dark blacks for contrast.
Buy at Best Buy
