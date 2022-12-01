You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today

Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

Do you have ample space to add a 75-inch display to your home theater setup? If your guide on what size TV to buy says yes, then the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a no-brainer of a purchase. You’ll enjoy sharp details and realistic colors while watching your favorite shows and movies with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, in addition to High Dynamic Range that improves picture quality more than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Even when it’s turned off, the 4K TV will catch visitors’ attention because of its sleek metal finish and edge-to-edge glass design.

Like with the best TVs, you’ll be able to access all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV because it runs on the Roku platform. You’ll be able to use the Roku mobile app as a second remote to operate the TV, and for private listening so that you won’t disturb anyone around you while you watch. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

You’re going to breathe new life into your living room with the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $500 after a $300 discount to its original price of $800. We’re not expecting this offer to last long, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to get the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for this cheap and have it delivered to your doorstep before the rush of the holiday season, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations