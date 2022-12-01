 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.

Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

Do you have ample space to add a 75-inch display to your home theater setup? If your guide on what size TV to buy says yes, then the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a no-brainer of a purchase. You’ll enjoy sharp details and realistic colors while watching your favorite shows and movies with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, in addition to High Dynamic Range that improves picture quality more than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Even when it’s turned off, the 4K TV will catch visitors’ attention because of its sleek metal finish and edge-to-edge glass design.

Like with the best TVs, you’ll be able to access all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV because it runs on the Roku platform. You’ll be able to use the Roku mobile app as a second remote to operate the TV, and for private listening so that you won’t disturb anyone around you while you watch. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Related

You’re going to breathe new life into your living room with the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $500 after a $300 discount to its original price of $800. We’re not expecting this offer to last long, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to get the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for this cheap and have it delivered to your doorstep before the rush of the holiday season, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $230 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Roku Cyber Monday deals: Save on TVs, Roku Ultra 4K, and more
The Roku Wireless Bass set up in a living room.
This top-rated 180-inch Full HD projector is $50 for Cyber Monday
A boy and girl play video games on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector.
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2022
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
Get these JBL earbuds and 4 months of Music Unlimited for $25
The JBL Vibe 200 True Wireless Earbuds and their charging case.
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Australia vs Denmark live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Poland vs Argentina live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Tunisia vs France live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.