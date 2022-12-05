Looking for a big TV? This 75-inch TCL is $500 at Best Buy

One of the best TV deals right now is on the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time meaning you save a huge $300. That’s a massive saving for an equally massive TV so if you’re looking to upgrade your living room or home cinema TV to something special without breaking the bank, this is the deal for you. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV

TCL is regularly regarded as one of the best TV brands for value and this deal certainly demonstrates why. For the price, you get an absolutely huge TV but you also get other benefits too. For instance, the display has High Dynamic Range to ensure that you get bright and accurate colors giving you a more lifelike viewing experience. It also offers four HDMI inputs including one eARC so it’s simple to hook up a dedicated soundbar or AV receiver to boost its sound quality.

Its operating system is designed to be simple for the whole family to use. It’s easy to check out free entertainment with over 250 live TV channels along with award-winning Roku Originals and much more. A live TV channel guide is simple to browse through while you can also set up all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and much more. A simple remote offers half the buttons of a traditional TV remote while keeping all the essentials so everyone can figure it out. There’s also support for popular voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, while the Roku Mobile app makes voice search a breeze. Rounding off some of the features you’d see on the best TVs, there’s also Apple AirPlay support for easily streaming content from your phone or iPad.

Normally priced at $800, the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is down to $500 for a limited time at Best Buy. Saving you $300 makes this a super-appealing deal, especially this close to the holidays. If you’re looking for a truly big-screen experience, you’re going to love what’s on offer here. Snap it up before you miss out.

