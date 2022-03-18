Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.

Whether you’re upgrading your current home theater of you’re in the market to build something from scratch, this TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is loaded with great features that put it in the conversation with some of the best 75-inch TVs. The immersive and high-quality 75-inch screen is probably its most obvious point of interest, as it stands out from just about anywhere in the room. It produces a stunning picture with HDR technology that makes for bright and accurate colors, providing an incredibly lifelike viewing experience. This TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV also has superior connectivity, featuring four HDMI ports that will allow you to connect a full range of components that work together to create your home theater setup.

Like all great smart TVs, one of the most attractive features of this TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV is its smarts. It offers access to thousands of streaming channels and over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, each available to stream right within the TV’s interface. It even includes a digital tuner, so you can watch dozens of local broadest TV channels without any need for a cable. Easy voice control helps you navigate all of that content, enabling you to track down your favorite movie titles with ease, as well as to launch or change channels and even switch inputs, all with just your voice.

Smart, immersive, and feature-packed, this TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is an attractive centerpiece for any home theater setup. Typically priced at $1,300, Walmart has it marked all the way down to just $698 right now, which is a savings of over $600. A deal like this isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Walmart quickly to make this TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV part of your home theater now.

