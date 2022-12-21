You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today

Best Buy has some great TV deals right now including a huge $300 off the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time. Ideally suited for anyone keen to get a big screen experience without spending a fortune, the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is fantastic value for your living room setup. It’s unlikely to stay this price for long so snap it up now while you still have the chance. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and that’s easily reflected in the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV deal going on right now. Its core strength is its huge display. A 4K resolution on a 75-inch screen always looks great and this TV is no different. If you love to feel truly immersed in whatever you’re watching, you’re going to really appreciate having the extra screen space. It makes movies look great, providing you’ve got the room in your living space, of course.

The TV also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) so you get brighter and more accurate colors leading to a more lifelike viewing experience. Four HDMI ports including one HDMI eARC mean you can hook up all your devices including a soundbar or AV receiver for a superior audio experience. The TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV might not rival the very best TVs but it has all the essentials. It’s easy to stream all your favorites thanks to Roku support with over 250 live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals and all your familiar streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more. You can even find the content by using the voice search available via the Roku mobile app which is useful, or you can use the super-simple remote that has half the number of buttons on a traditional device. It also works with all your favorite voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally priced at $800, the sizeable TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is down to only $500 right now at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $300, this is a great time to upgrade the family TV to something huge for less. Buy it now before you miss out on this awesome sale price.

