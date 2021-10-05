No home entertainment setup is much without a way to watch, and one of the largest, best value 4K televisions on the market is currently on sale at Best Buy. Marked down to $800 from its regular price of $1,000, the TCL 75-inch LED 4K television will save you $200 should you choose to make it the focal point of your entertainment experience. Whether you want to host movie night, game day, or outdo your friends with the largest screen on the block, click over to Best Buy quickly to get in on this amazing deal.

One of many Best Buy TV Deals going on right now, the TCL 75S434 is one of the largest 4K televisions on the market, and one of the best values as well. Offering resolution at four times the quality of HD, this enormous 4K television allows you to experience your movies, sports, and video games with stunning picture quality. The TCL 75S434 also offers enhanced clarity with HDR technology, presenting all of your favorite viewing adventures with high dynamic range.

A full arsenal of features accompany the TCL 75S434 4K television. A 60Hz refresh rate keeps your gaming and sports experiences going without lag or picture breakup, and three HDMI inputs allow connectivity across one of the highest quality picture signals technology offers. Bluetooth wireless connectivity lets you throw on your headphones to keep movies to yourself, and pre-installed streaming services let you login and binge watch all weekend long.

If you put a premium on your digital viewing experience and a minimum on your expenditure, this deal at Best Buy is for you. Marked down to $800 from $1,000 right now, the TCL 75S434 75-inch 4K television can help you build out or upgrade your home theater. Save $200 by clicking over to Best Buy before inventory clears out, and if you still aren’t sold, check out how well this deal stacks up against all of our other TCL TV deals.

Other 4K TV deals

If you’re looking for one of the largest 4K televisions in the game but feel TCL isn’t your brand, we have tons of other 75-inch TV deals to help you track one down. If you need some time to figure out what size television best suits you as you build out your home theater, check out all of our 4K TV deals, and consider some other ideas for completing your home theater below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations