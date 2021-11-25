Soundbars are becoming more and more affordable, and if you’ve been looking to pick up a cheap soundbar to upgrade your TV’s sound, then you won’t want to miss this TCL soundbar Black Friday deal. The TCL Alto 6 Dolby soundbar is available now at Walmart for just $29, down from $44, saving you $15. The chance to get your hands on a soundbar for under $30 is an opportunity that can’t be overlooked, but if you’re in the market for a soundbar, you’ll also want to check out the other Black Friday soundbar deals available, which are all part of the best Black Friday deals on offer this year.

Today’s best TCL soundbar Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Super-affordable upgrade to your TV’s sound

Slim profile is easy to fit into a tight space

Stream music from your phone

Comes with a wall-mounting kit for a sleek look

While the world of home audio can be complicated — not to mention expensive — a soundbar makes it dead simple to improve the sound coming from your TV. It can help make dialogue clearer, and add an extra oomph to action scenes and dramatic movies. If you want to make an improvement to your home theater audio but you don’t fancy spending a fortune or setting up lots of confusing hardware, then a soundbar like this TCL Alto 6 is a perfect choice.

We’ve highlighted TCL’s Alto soundbar range before, which has impressed us with its low price and easy compatibility with Roku TV. If you have a TCL Roku TV, then this is the perfect companion, and it’s also compatible with the TCL Roku TV remote. In terms of audio quality, you’ll find a two-channel audio system with features like Dolby Digital for maximizing sound clarity and specialized modes for things like movies and music, so you can tweak the sound output to match the source you’re using. And talking of music, you can also wirelessly connect your phone or other device and stream music from the soundbar, too.

The TCL Alto 6 was a great affordable choice at its base price of $44, but at just $29, it’s an even better deal, so move fast to snap this up if you’re looking for a quick and easy upgrade to your home audio setup.

Should you shop this TCL soundbar Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

When you’re shopping Black Friday deals, you might be wondering if you should wait until Cyber Monday before you buy in case a better deal comes along. But in the case of this TCL soundbar deal, we’re expecting that deals available on Cyber Monday will be the same as those available on Black Friday. The products might even sell out and go out of stock before Cyber Monday due to supply chain issues, which have led to lots of retailers having limited stock this year. So if the deal looks appealing to you, it’s a good idea to snap it up quickly.

Remember also that you can always cancel your order or return your item if a better price does come along later, so we advise taking advantage of any deals you see as soon as possible.

