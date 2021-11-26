We love to see TCL TV Black Friday deals like this — a 55-inch QLED TV for just $470, a massive $180 off the sticker price. We’re used to seeing some great Black Friday TV deals but this is a once-per-sale offer. You can benefit from the best in QLED technology for less when you take advantage of the very best Black Friday deals right now. It’s just one of the QLED TV deals out there that’s sure to tempt you into an upgrade.

Today’s best TCL TV Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Quantum dot technology for superior brightness and wider color volume

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG

Auto game mode

Four HDMI inputs for all your devices

Right now, there’s a battle between QLED or OLED when it comes to what TV to buy. With deals like this 55-inch TCL QLED TV for just $470, it’s super tempting to go the QLED route. Normally priced at $650, you can snap up a great TV from one of the best TV brands for far less than normal. It’s a great way of enjoying some of the latest technology for less.

There’s a lot to love about this TCL 55-inch QLED TV. Its quantum dot technology means you get far better brightness than with a regular 4K TV as well as a much wider color volume, so you’ll enjoy an exceptionally vivid picture whatever you’re watching or playing. With contrast control zones that are optimized in 48 areas, you get brighter whites and deeper blacks, too. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, ensuring striking contrasts.

Elsewhere, gamers will benefit from an auto game mode which means everything about the TV is automatically adjusted when you play a game, giving you a superior experience. TCL’s AiPQ engine also optimizes color, contrast, and clarity even if you’re not watching 4K content, so you get the best quality possible every time. The TV also boasts Roku functionality, simple to use voice controls, plus four HDMI inputs, so you can hook up all your devices without a problem.

Normally priced at $650, the TCL 55-inch QLED TV is down to just $470 right now at Best Buy. It’s a fantastic TCL TV Black Friday-only price for a feature-packed TV. You’ll want to grab it now while stocks last.

When does this TCL TV Black Friday deal end?

It’s hard to say, really. Best Buy hasn’t given an expiry date for this particular TCL TV Black Friday deal. However, stock is most likely limited and could sell out at any moment. Considering this is a special Black Friday promotion, it’s unlikely this deal will stick around for the weekend, and even if it’s still going, stock will probably run out before then anyway.

Our advice? If this TCL TV Black Friday deal has caught your eye — and who could blame you — we’d recommend you buy it right now. Hanging around just means you’re going to end up disappointed when the offer expires. That could happen at any second, either because Best Buy runs out of stock or simply because the retailer’s decided it’s time to end the deal. If you do pick this deal up and find something better later today, you should easily be able to cancel your existing order, as with so many orders being placed today, it’s unlikely your order will be processed the same day.

Should you shop this TCL TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

We’re just going to say it: This is probably the best deal you’ll find on this TCL TV this Black Friday weekend. If you’re tempted to wait until Cyber Monday in hopes of bagging an even more bargainous deal, a word of caution. You might find the deal ends early, and you’re left to hunt for other TV deals instead. You could even find that this TV sells out and there’s no stock available come Cyber Monday. It’s sure to be a popular deal, and with chip shortages and delivery delays this year, available stock is dwindling fast. You really should shop now if you’ve set your heart on this TV for Christmas — and make sure you check the delivery dates to ensure it will arrive in time for the holidays!

Even if you spot this deal cheaper on Cyber Monday, don’t panic. You can always snap up the new deal, then cancel your existing order, or return the item for a refund. So either way, you’re guaranteed the cheapest available deal, and you’re not running the risk of stock selling out, the deal ending, or your item not arriving in time for the holiday season — because let’s face it, you won’t want to binge The Witcher Season 2 on your old TV!

