We’ve spotted a fantastic TCL TV Black Friday deal in the form of a 55-inch QLED TV for just $550 saving you $100 on the usual price. We’re used to seeing some great Black Friday TV deals but this is a true highlight ensuring you can benefit from the best in QLED technology for less amongst the very best Black Friday deals right now. It’s just one of the QLED TV deals out there that’s sure to tempt you into an upgrade.

TCL TV Black Friday Deal: Best Offer Today

Right now, there’s a battle between QLED or OLED when it comes to what TV to buy. With prices like this 55-inch TCL QLED TV for just $550, it’s super tempting to go the QLED route. Normally priced at $650, you can snap up a great TV from one of the best TV brands for far less than normal. It’s a great way of enjoying some of the latest technology for less.

This TCL 55-inch QLED TV has a lot to love about it. Its quantum dot technology means you get far better brightness than with a regular 4K TV as well as a much wider color volume, That leads to an exceptionally vivid picture whatever you’re watching or playing. It has contrast control zones that are optimized in 48 areas so you get brighter whites and deeper blacks, too. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, ensuring striking contrasts.

Elsewhere, gamers will benefit from an auto game mode which means everything about the TV is automatically adjusted when you play a game, giving you a superior experience. TCL’s AiPQ engine also optimizes color, contrast, and clarity even if you’re not watching 4K content so you get the best quality possible every time. The TV also boasts Roku functionality, simple to use voice controls, plus 4 HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your devices without a problem.

Normally priced at $650, the TCL 55-inch QLED TV is down to just $550 right now at Best Buy. It’s a fantastic price for a feature-packed TV so you will want to grab it now while stocks last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations