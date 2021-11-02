Looking for a 43-inch 4K TV? This TCL is ONLY $280 at Best Buy today

We love when Black Friday comes around as we can find amazing deals such as this one for a TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for only $280! Its original price was $350, so you can save yourself $70 with this amazing discount! With that leftover $70, you could pick yourself up another item off our comprehensive best Black Friday deals roundup. If you’re in the market for an amazing Ultra HD Smart TV this year, we highly recommend you take this generous discount and run away with it, as you won’t get another chance at such a big discount again until next Black Friday.

Every year we look for Best Buy Black Friday deals as we find that Best Buy frequently features the most generous discounts on the internet. If you’ve been looking for an Ultra HD TV, then you are in luck. The TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series TV comes with a handy stand, so you don’t need to hang your TV on a wall mount (if you’re anxious about that prospect), and you can just put it on any surface instead. What’s even better is that this Smart TV supports 4K video with its 2160p resolution, allowing you to really enjoy the crispness of your favorite TV shows and movies. Every TV needs to have good quality picture these days, but can you find one for as cheap as $280?

That’s not all with this impressive product. This TV has Google Assistant built in for voice commands. If you want to pull up Netflix without having to flick through the navigation menu, just press a button on your remote control to enable voice activation and then say your command. With Wi-Fi built in, you can access all the major streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime TV, and more. A deal on a smart TV like this only comes around on Black Friday, so seize the day and take advantage of this generous offer.

When it comes to Black Friday TV deals, this has to be up there with one of the best. It’s extremely rare to find such a cheap Smart TV with all of these features for only $280. A $70 discount goes a long way, especially when it’s Black Friday. You can pick up so many useful items you’ve been waiting on with that saved money. This is your last chance to pick up a deal such as this, so act fast and buy this TCL TV today only at Best Buy — it’s one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

