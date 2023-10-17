 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Teleport Ride: No other e-bike comes close in range, power, and speed

Teleport Ride e-bike product image
Teleport Ride

One of the major concerns with e-bikes, or electric bikes, is that many have a reasonable range, but they still pose limitations on your ride — between 30 to 60 miles per charge. If you want to travel longer distances, you’re going to need to plan out your entire trip to make sure you have somewhere to charge the battery. It’s not like you can’t use e-bikes when the battery dies; you can still keep pedaling, but that negates access to an electric option. But what if there was an e-bike equipped with self-charging technology? As you ride, it stores kinetic energy, converting it to electricity to keep the battery charged. That’s what Teleport Ride’s regenerative braking technology does in its innovative e-bike.

When you pedal, glide, or brake, it recovers the kinetic energy built up by the bike and converts it to electricity. It’s the same technology used in modern electric vehicles. But it also ensures that you can travel up to 100 miles or more with no issues. The regenerative braking and supersized battery — to store more power — keep the electricity topped up. That way, you can ride further and faster than ever before, thanks to a 28-mile-per-hour top speed. That’s not all this futuristic e-bike has to offer, though. Let’s take a closer look.

A super-lightweight, aerospace-grade frame sets the foundation

Woman carrying Teleport Ride e-bike
Teleport Ride

The heavier the bike or frame, the more power is required to keep it moving. It’s basic science, right? But at the same time, heavier materials tend to be sturdier. That’s not always true, but it’s still relevant here. Why? Because the Teleport Ride e-bike is composed of a super-lightweight and aerospace-grade aluminum frame. It keeps the entire bike more maneuverable and aerodynamic and takes less power to propel by proxy. Yet, that’s still achieved in a tough and durable format with a versatile bike that can handle almost any terrain.

Related

The unique design also hides the electronic parts to keep things stylish but also gives you a quieter ride. It pairs nicely with the whisper-quiet Sine Wave controller, Gates Carbon Drive Belt for quieter, smoother rides, and an Italian leather saddle and grips — the latter providing extra comfort. Hydraulic disk brakes ensure reliability and on-point braking, and an integrated OLED display will show you all the information you need to know, including top speed, battery life, and more.

Shop Now

Let’s pedal back to the self-charging technology

Teleport Ride e-bike dash view
Teleport Ride

The design is excellent. The hardware is lightweight, quiet, and reliable, and the frame is premium quality, to say the least. But the real star of the show is the self-charging technology that gives the Teleport Ride its impressive longevity each time you take it out for a spin. Even with a 750-watt powerful rear hub engine, the Teleport Ride can last for up to 100 miles or more. That can be attributed to two features: The self-charging regen braking technology and the supersized rechargeable battery.

The battery holds more electricity, if you will, for longer rides anyway. But while you’re riding, you build up kinetic energy that’s being converted into electricity by the regen braking system, which in turn charges the battery. Pedaling, braking, and gliding at speed will all charge the battery during your ride. You don’t have to stop, plug it in, and wait for it to charge. It charges on the fly, on the road.

That powerful motor offers enough power to get you through a particularly dull stretch of road, up hilly terrain, over tough, even ground, and much more. It assists you while riding to lessen the amount of effort you have to put forth. You can relax and enjoy the ride, no matter where or what you’re riding over. The insane 80Nm torque rating with 28 miles per hour top speed adds to the Teleport Ride’s versatility — imagine dominating even the steepest of hills you’ve ever traversed with ease.

Teleport Ride: It can go the distance

Teleport Ride e-bike with long range
Teleport Ride

Whether you want a smooth, relaxing ride or you want to push yourself on a long, strenuous journey to get some solid exercise, the Teleport Ride should be your main vehicle of choice. No other e-bike offers the range, power, and speed Teleport Ride does. You could keep going and going with this beast, like a certain energetic bunny.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
LG, Samsung, TCL 65-inch TVs are on sale for under $500
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, today you can actually do so at a price point that competes with the best 4K TVs under $500. There are several 65-inch 4K TVs on sale for under $500 today at Best Buy, and they include the likes of brands names such as TCL, LG, and Samsung. Each of these TVs comes with free shipping included, which is a nice freebie for such a large product, and some of them even include bundled freebies such as three free months of Apple TV+.
TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED smart TV — $400, was $530

Value is front and center with the TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, as it’s a nice balance of affordability and features. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
The Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle is 50% off today
The Arlo Pro 4 installed outside.

A security camera system makes a great addition to the smart home, and today you can save big on one at Best Buy. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle is going for just $300 right now at Best Buy right now. That’s a massive savings of $300, as the camera bundle would typically set you back $300. This home security camera bundle includes three cameras, four rechargeable batteries, and a charging station, and it’s one of the best security camera deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera security bundle
The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is one of the more popular security cameras on the market, and has been since its release several years ago. The camera offers great security with 2K video resolution, and with a resolution this high you can zoom in up to 12x without losing detail. The camera lens is a super wide, 160-degree diagonal view, allowing you to get a broad view of what’s going on outside your home or office. Noise-cancelling audio technology will allow you to hear and speak to visits with clear, two-way audio. The Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S are good models to compare if you’re looking for several security camera options.

Read more
Bose 700 headphones are still $80 off following Prime Day
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

If you were too busy during the October Prime Day event to buy something there's still hope for you to get good deals. As it turns out, not all deals end when the sale does. Other items, which appeared to be a part of the event, were just algorithmically due for a sale around that time. One such lingering deal is the $80 off on the Bose 700 you can get if you tap the button below and purchase them from Best Buy. The now $299, once $379, headphones are known for being top-tier noise-canceling headphones. Again, just tap the button below to see them, and this great sale price, on over at Best Buy. Or, keep reading to see why we think this is actually a really deal, even though it isn't "in season."

Why you should buy the Bose 700
If you're familiar with Bose, you probably already know of their QuietComfort or "QC" line. They're an extremely popular pair of headphones with a very traditional form factor, emphasis on comfort and noise cancellation. It's easy to wonder why Bose made the Bose 700 (or, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, for the more precise) at all if they already have a line like that. But there really is a place for them. The Bose 700 have a unique form factor with a band that morphs from flat to circular as it arcs from head to earcup, giving a subtly reinforced clamp on the ears. This same band's soft foam underside is, likewise, designed for maximum head comfort.

Read more