Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day Sale: Save up to $779 on mattresses

The Memorial Day sales are here with plenty of big discounts going on to honor the holiday. If you’re looking to improve your sleeping patterns, we’ve got all the best Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day deals neatly lined up below. Tempur-Pedic is behind some of the best mattresses around and they become even more appealing when you can save up to $779 on one.

If you’ve been thinking about diving into the Memorial Day mattress sales, read on while we take you through the highlights of the Tempur-Pedic range. Each Tempur-Pedic mattress offers free shipping, and free white glove delivery on select purchases. You also get a 90-night risk-free trial and a 10 year warranty on all purchases. There’s also 0% APR for 36 months on any mattress you wish to pay for via finance. Remember — these sales are likely to end soon.

Tempur-Cloud Pillow — 2 for $119, was $89 each

Why Buy

Premium cover

Tempur material

Easily compressed

Removable, washable cover

Think of the Tempur-Cloud pillow as a mini Tempur-Pedic mattress designed especially for your noggin. The Tempur-Cloud pillow is Tempur-Pedic’s most popular pillow and that is not at all surprising. This low-profile, extra-soft pillow is the perfect place for back and stomach sleepers to rest their sleepy heads and was designed to be compressed, delivering you optimum comfort on the go.

The Temper-Cloud pillow’s 100% polyester knit cover is hypoallergenic in addition to being removable and machine washable and zipping off with ease, all of which add up to keeping your pillow fresh year after year. Made from a single piece of formed, extra-soft Tempur Material, the Tempur-Cloud pillow adjusts to fit your unique shape, delivering you personalized comfort and support. What makes this pillow even more singular is how easily it can be compressed. The Tempur-Cloud pillow can be rolled up and secured with a scarf or a belt for easy storage and will quickly return to its original shape as soon as you unroll it. If you want to travel more comfortably than ever, pack the Tempur-Cloud in your suitcase. It takes up significantly less space than you might expect and instantly improved sleep will make your next vacation all the richer.

The Tempur-Cloud pillow was designed to fit a standard or queen pillowcase and comes with a five-year limited warranty that covers repair or replacement in the event of an issue. For those who are in the process of turning their bedrooms into sleep sanctuaries, the Tempur-Cloud pillow is exactly what you need to take it to the next level. It has never been easier to get a great night’s sleep on the go and with the Tempur-Cloud pillow, you can rest assured that you will be comfortable and cozy no matter where your adventures may take you.

Tempur-Cloud Mattress — from $1329

Why Buy

A delicate balance of soft and firm

Doorstep delivery

Available with and without premium spring coils

Reduces motion transfer

Made from Tempur-Pedic’s newest Tempur material, the Tempur-Cloud mattress was designed for fast shipping and doorstep delivery. Available in seven sizes and with or without premium spring coils, there is bound to be a Tempur-Cloud mattress fit for every sleeper. The Tempur-Cloud was made to support your body like no other mattress and getting set up for better sleep has never been easier.

The Tempur-Cloud is particularly unique in the way that it’s soft where you crave plush comfort and firm where you need structured support. The Tempur-Cloud Medium Mattress is made with a combination of soft and firm Tempur material and delivers superior conforming comfort as well as motion isolation; you can sleep peacefully and securely all night long. Alternatively, the Tempur-Cloud Medium Hybrid Mattress provides the same perfect medium feel as the Tempur-Cloud Medium Mattress but includes premium spring coils that offer a little bit of extra bounce for easier movement and more edge support.

The Tempur-Cloud’s 360-degree stretch cover wicks moisture and provides maximum breathability and airflow, keeping as cool as you are comfy throughout the night. Tempur-Cloud’s comfort layer boasts up to 40% more pressure-reliving power than other similar mattresses and has the #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Online Mattresses award from J.D. Power to prove it. Setting up a Tempur-Cloud mattress is easy as receiving your doorstep delivery, removing the mattress from the bag, and unrolling it. Within minutes, the Tempur-Cloud is ready to deliver you the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had. If you’re looking to upgrade your bed even further, consider pairing your Tempur-Cloud mattress with Tempur-Pedic’s Power Base, Flat Foundation, or a slatted platform bed.

Tempur-Adapt Mattress — from $1699

Why Buy

90-night trial

Adaptive Support

Pressure relief

Motion absorption

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Adapt has become the most highly recommended bed in America and only serves to reinforce Tempur-Pedic’s status as the epitome of high-end, luxury sleep. Made from two layers of Tempur-Pedic foam, the Tempur-Adapt delivers as much comfort as it does support and is available in eight different sizes. With its Cool-to-Touch cover, the Tempur-Adapt will keep you cool, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply than ever before.

At 11 inches tall, the Tempur-Adapt Mattress was engineered to adapt and respond to your weight, shape, and temperature all night long while you dream peacefully, providing you with custom-tailored comfort. Tempur-Adapt was made to relieve pressure, so back, neck, and joint pain sufferers can wake up feeling more refreshed than ever before. The weight of your body and its pressure points are fully absorbed by the mattress, which leads to a more regenerative, deep sleep. Partners who share a bed can benefit most of all from Tempur-Adapt’s motion absorption, which isolates movements and motions in bed throughout the night so that you can sleep undisturbed, no matter how much your partner may move around.

Pair your Tempur-Adapt mattress with a solid, elevated surface to upgrade your sleep even more. Tempur-Pedic’s Power Base complements the Tempur-Adapt nicely, as does Tempur-Pedic’s Flat Foundation, but any platform bed with slats makes a great partner for your new mattress. The Tempur-Adapt’s 11-inch height allows it to fit your standard sheets, so you can stay snuggled up in the bedding you already love.

Over the course of the last several decades, Tempur-Pedic has evolved their proprietary technology in their Tempur Material, guaranteeing it comforts to your body shape like none other.

Tempur-Breeze Mattress — from $3599

Why Buy

ProBreeze Cooling Technology

Pressure-reliving power

Unmatched motion cancellation

12-inch profile

It is nearly impossible to get cooler than the Tempur-breeze mattress. Literally. The breeze mattresses were designed in a thermal laboratory in order to expertly manage the micro-climate that exists between your mattress and your covers. Studies show that a cooler sleep environment helps you fall asleep faster, reduces tossing and turning, and keeps you sleeping longer. Bearing this in mind, Tempur-breeze has set out to the coolest, most refreshing sleep you’ve ever had.

Tempur-breeze’s cooling technology helps your mattress feel three degrees cooler, keeping you comfortable and sweat-free all night long. Breeze mattresses are made up of unique layers of Tempur-Pedic’s proprietary Tempur material that was originally developed by NASA to conform precisely to your body, relieving pressure everywhere you need it most. Tempur-Pedic’s superior motion cancellation was designed to deliver undisturbed sleep to you and your partner, so you both rest soundly no matter how much the other may move around throughout the night. At 12 inches, Tempur-breeze contains a three-level cooling system made up of Tempur-Pedic’s innovative materials.

If you are a sleeper that struggles with overheating at night, there is no better option to keep you cool, dry, and well-rested than Tempur-breeze. It’s worthwhile to invest in a good night’s sleep and between the 90-night trial and 10-year warranty, investing in Tempur-Pedic means you have nothing to lose and countless nights of blissful sleep to gain.

