It’s Thanksgiving, and the Thanksgiving sales are here. Think of these as your chance to shop the Black Friday deals before they officially start. But don’t get it twisted: these are for all intents and purposes Black Friday sales. Most of them carry Black Friday branding, and end at midnight tomorrow. It’s just become somewhat of the norm of retailers to start these sales earlier, with Best Buy leading the pack starting its shopping bonanza as many as three weeks ago — but most start today.

Thanksgiving Sales Now Live

Our Top 4 Thanksgiving Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $200, was $249

You already know about the AirPods Pro. These puppies are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $200 — topping our list of the best AirPods Black Friday deals. Be quick, though: Stock can run out at any second.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones — $349, was $399

When we say best Black Friday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Best Buy has knocked $50 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $349. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort, and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.

75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV — $600, was $750

Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Black Friday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Our one gripe with the Samsung TU690T is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $539, was $599

A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.

More Thanksgiving Sales

