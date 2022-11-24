 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Thanksgiving Sales: Shop the best Thanksgiving deals now

Noah McGraw
By
Various tech good in delivery boxes.

It’s Thanksgiving, and the Thanksgiving sales are here. Think of these as your chance to shop the Black Friday deals before they officially start. But don’t get it twisted: these are for all intents and purposes Black Friday sales. Most of them carry Black Friday branding, and end at midnight tomorrow. It’s just become somewhat of the norm of retailers to start these sales earlier, with Best Buy leading the pack starting its shopping bonanza as many as three weeks ago — but most start today.

Thanksgiving Sales Now Live

Our Top 4 Thanksgiving Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $200, was $249

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
The Average Tech Guy/Unsplash

You already know about the AirPods Pro. These puppies are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $200 — topping our list of the best AirPods Black Friday deals. Be quick, though: Stock can run out at any second.

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones — $349, was $399

When we say best Black Friday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Best Buy has knocked $50 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $349. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort, and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.

Related

75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV — $600, was $750

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Black Friday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Our one gripe with the Samsung TU690T is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $539, was $599

iPad air sitting on table.
Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.

Buy Now

More Thanksgiving Sales

LiveLast updated November 24, 2022 7:58 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Kindle Black Friday deals just landed – save on Paperwhite and Oasis
    Best Black Friday Kindle Deals
    This Black Friday TV deal is the one to beat — but it won’t last
    An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
    Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday
    Adding bullets in Pages on iPad.
    This Dell gaming laptop is $350 off for Black Friday – now $600
    Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
    Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal
    An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
    Black Friday sales: Tracking the sales live as they start
    Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
    The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
    Best Black Friday TV Deals
    The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
    Best Apple Black Friday Deals
    The best Black Friday gaming PC deals for 2022
    Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals
    The best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
    Best Black Friday Phone Deals
    The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
    Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals
    Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: The best early offers
    A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
    Lego Black Friday deals: Save on popular Star Wars sets
    hot toys for christmas 2017 lego star wars bb 8 lifestyle image