Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook — $139, was $189

For shoppers on a tight budget, you should check out Prime Day Chromebook deals like Best Buy’s special price for the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. Compared to traditional Windows-based laptops, Chromebooks are usually cheaper because they use low-end components, but without sacrificing performance because Google’s Chrome OS depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook features the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, capable of switching forms through its 360-degree hinge.

Asus 14-inch Laptop — $200, was $350

You’ll get the chance at cheap devices with Best Buy’s Prime Day laptop deals, such as the retailer’s offer for the Asus 14-inch laptop. It’s more than enough for basic tasks such as typing documents and checking emails with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM, and with its 10-hour battery life, you can keep working even while you’re on the go. The 14-inch HD display offers decent quality and color for watching streaming content, whenever you need to take a break.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $400, was $630

The HP 15.6-inch laptop is still relatively cheap, but it offers a considerable boost in performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage for your software and documents, and it can run up to 11 hours on a single charge, which should be enough time to find a chance to plug in the laptop for charging.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $900, was $1,200

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, the latest release in the brand’s Surface Laptop line, features a 13.5-inch touchscreen that’s the perfect balance of portability and productivity, with the Surface’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical screen real estate. The Surface Laptop 4 highlights the AMD vs Intel rivalry with its AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, which is paired with AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The laptop also comes with a Fast Charging feature that replenishes up to 80% of its battery after just an hour of being plugged in.

Asus ROG 16-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,160, was $1,450

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day gaming laptop deals, check out Best Buy’s bargain price for the Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop. It won’t have a problem running modern video games with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, and it offers ample space to install several AAA titles with all their required updates on its 512GB SSD. You’ll also be able to appreciate your games’ graphics on the laptop’s 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Editors' Recommendations