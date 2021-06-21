Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome to Prime Day folks, one of the best shopping events of the whole year! There are some absolutely ridiculous Prime Day deals available. You can find anything you might want or need in the sales from a brand-new pressure cooker to all of the latest gadgets and tech.

If you’re looking for some excellent TV or smart TV deals, now is the best time to do so, as you’ll find some incredibly low prices. However, you might be surprised to know that Amazon isn’t the best place the shop! How crazy is that? Many other retailers are participating with sales of their own, including Walmart, Best Buy, and many more. Apples to apples, Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day, hands down! It not only has a much better selection but also better discounts overall! Check it out!

Where is the best place to buy a new TV during Amazon’s Prime Day 2021?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Amazon has the best deals on new TVs during Prime Day 2021. It’s a downright shocker that it’s not the case, but Walmart wins this year. It has better deals, a better selection, and frankly, more exciting opportunities.

As part of Walmart Deals for Days, which is the retailer’s answer to Prime Day, there’s something for everyone! You’ll find HDTVs, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, smart TVs, home theater equipment, and much more! It seems like this year Amazon is having trouble trying to compete with Walmart’s low TV prices, and that’s a good thing for all of us! The deals are so good, you likely won’t see anything like them throughout the rest of the year, even during Black Friday and the major holiday sales. There’s no telling how long some of the deals will last, though, so if you’re interested, act quickly!

More Prime Day 4K TV deals available now

In a hurry? Below you’ll find a small selection of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals happening now.

